Eileen Johnson

Eileen Johnson, aka the British Bulldog, made her final trip "across the pond" on Dec. 9, 2021, at the hardy age of 90. Eileen was born in Hersden, England, to George and Hilda Edwards and was welcomed by her older sister, Gladys (since passed). As WWII took shape and eventually embroiled England, Eileen had to grow up fast, often finding herself scurrying to small, dark bomb shelters and, at one point, being separated from her family to go live in a safer place more inland. It would forever make her fiercely protective of her future husband and kids, always wanting to keep them close by and in touch. After the war, she would find herself helping her mom at the pub and taking a job in a small women's clothing store. She would eventually get married and have a son, but the marriage didn't last, so she took her baby and a suitcase of clothes, boarded an ocean liner for the states, and then made her way cross country to Missoula, Montana, to join her sister who lived there. She was working in a grocery store when a customer named Edward Johnson came through her checkout line one day and was very "saucy," according to Eileen. A fellow checker knew the young man, a recent grad of the University of Montana, and introduced them. Their relationship blossomed as sure as the spring bitterroot flowers, and in the coming years they would add three more children to their brood. Eileen and Edward were the definition of yin and yang. He, a thoughtful, measured man of principles and honor. She somewhat of a spitfire, never afraid to take a chance, a bit devilish. But they made it work and enjoyed a long marriage until Edward passed some years ago. She would always miss her soulmate, but the British Bulldog did not wallow. She loved spending time with her children: Mark Johnson (Patty); Bart Johnson (Audrey); Simone Tade (Larry) and Luke Johnson (Heather). She shared her wit and wisdom with her grandchildren: Sarah, Mariah, Justin, Breanna, Autumn, and her great grandchildren, Emily (Sarah's), Harper, Gray and Hayes (Breanna's). She left this world quietly and at peace, but while she was with us, she burned a bright and inspiring trail of love and laughter. In lieu of a memorial, the family asks those who knew Eileen to consider a donation to their local humane society (she loved animals) and to take a moment to reflect on what she brought to their lives and what lesson they can take forward. She did not let life's challenges daunt her. "Nothing ventured, nothing gained," was more than just one of her many sayings; it was truly her life's motto. She would want nothing more than for her friends and family to embrace that notion and always keep striving for their dreams and goals. Oh, and to drink a good dark beer now and then!