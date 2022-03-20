Eileen Agnes Perry

Eileen Agnes Perry, age 97 of Townsend, passed away on Weds., March 9, 2022. A Public Wakeisitation open to Family and Friends will be held on Friday, March 25, from 1-5 p.m. at Eileen's home on 132 N Walnut St, Townsend. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S Walnut St, Townsend with a Rosary starting at 11:30 a.m. Following the Service will be a Luncheon in the Social Hall. Following the reception, everyone is welcome to process to Deep Creek Cemetery with the family for a Graveside Committal Service.

The family suggests that donations made in Eileen's name be made to The Broadwater County Museum, STOKE, Canton Church Restoration or the charity of their choice.

To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.