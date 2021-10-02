Eilene Boles Rambur

MISSOULA ~ Eilene Boles Rambur passed away September 28, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born in Fairview, MT on January 26, 1936 to Lyle and Edna Boles, the eldest of three children.

She married Daniel Rambur on July 15, 1955 and together they built a beautiful family. They moved to Missoula in 1970. Eilene worked a variety of jobs including home daycare and house cleaning which provided the flexibility to put her family first. She had a passion for ceramics and music in the park every summer. Eilene had a love for dogs and cats unlike most, a Christmas did not pass without her buying gifts for all of her pets and grand-pets. Her TV was always on Lifetime movies unless it was time for Days of Our Lives or Golden Girls re-runs.

Eilene and her sister Leila were like two peas in a pod. You would rarely see one without the other. Their two families enjoyed taking trips, camping, and celebrating holidays together. When Leila passed on September 3rd, we knew Eilene would follow shortly after.

Eilene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dan, daughter Lori Large, granddaughter Kayla Large, grandson Shane Hiatt, brother Ben Boles and sister Leila Micheletto.

Eilene is survived by her children Marcia (Todd) Robertson, Betty Mowery, and Dustin (Tracey) Rambur, grandchildren Jessica (Lee) Baldwin, Trae Robertson, Marty and Nathan (Kate) Hiatt, great grandchildren Dylan Baldwin, Chris Johnson, Austin, Caleb, Neveah, Joey, Savannah, Kayla and Rhys Hiatt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula..