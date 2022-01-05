Elarian Kae Tibbetts Nichols

Elarian Kae Tibbetts Nichols passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Terry Community Hospital; she was born on September 3, 1952, at the Terry Community Hospital in the same block. After having three sons, her parents, Roland and Mary (Smalis) Tibbetts, were happy to welcome a little girl. Elarian's first home was on the "North Ranch" on Bracket Creek but when she was four, the family purchased and moved to the Kempton place two miles south of Terry. She attended Terry schools for all twelve grades and excelled as a runner in track and field. After graduating from THS in 1970, Elarian left for school at MSU in Bozeman where she was enrolled for one year.

In May of 1977 Elarian moved across the state to Missoula. August 10 of that year, she and Rick Nichols were married in the Presbyterian Church. Elarian and Rick had good years together. In September 1982 Julia was born and was followed by Jess in December 1984; both preemies, the babies each spent nine days in the hospital, which gave their parents great worries but they quickly grew into healthy and much-loved kids.

In l984 Rick and Elarian formed Sea-Nic Transport trucking company where Elarian worked for 18 years in the office managing 25 drivers. Elarian began office work at the Blue Mountain Veterinary Hospital and Surgery, a job she enjoyed until November 2021 when she could not work due to health concerns.

The Order of the Eastern Star was important in Elarian's life. In l970 she joined Terry Chapter #74; she was also a member of #19 Naomi Chapter in Victor/Stevensville and #6 Electa Chapter in Missoula. She served at Worthy Matron of #6 with Worthy Patron Ken MacMillan and was also Associate Matron for six years in Stevensville. In 2010-2011 she was honored to be the Grand Marshall of Montana with Worthy Grand Matron Margo Hellickson. In addition, Elarian enjoyed being a member of Book Club for many years.

Elarian and Rick had numerous homes, including ones on View Drive, Hiberta, and Third Street in Missoula, as well as one in Florence. In 2006 she and Rick bought a nice place out of Stevensville where she enjoyed being surrounded by her animals. Her special hobby involved horses of course! She was a member of the Bitterroot Mountettes Drill Team for ten years. She then participated in the horse events of Team Penning and Sorting and then finally barrel racing. She was "MOM" to many loveable Corgi dogs.

Cancer was horrible for Elarian. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in l995 at the age of 45. She recovered and for 18 years was cancer free. However, cancer then returned with a vengeance in 2020 and also took her husband, Rick, leading to his death in 2014.

Survivors are her daughter, Julia and son Jess (Angie) and their sons, Jasper and Jarrett. Her brothers Steve (Sue) and Ron (June) Tibbetts of Terry and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Rick, her parents, and her brother Wesley. The family will have a memorial later in the spring in Terry.