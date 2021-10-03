Eldon A Champion "Eldie"

Eldon A Champion "Eldie", 86, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

He was born on December 21, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Cora and Arvon Champion. He was a professional drummer at the age of 12. Jazz music was a huge presence in Eldon's life growing up, eventually leading him to travel and play with some of the most renown musicians of his time. Outside of music, Eldon enjoyed hunting, photography, camping, traveling, and was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.

On September 11th, 1954, he married the love of his life, Linda Wilkinson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Shortly after, began raising two children and moved his family to California, where he established a successful kitchen and cabinet business. In 1982, he and his expanding family moved to Montana where he spent the rest of his life as an active and key presence in the lives of his family and friends.

To those around him, Eldon was known as always wearing a smile, bringing joy to those around him and unafraid to show people who he was. Above all, he loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was incredibly proud of his family, never missing the opportunity to brag about their accomplishments.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arvon Champion, and grandson Phillip Perez. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linda Champion, son Skip and wife Cyndi, daughter Cheri and husband Art Perez as well as numerous grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.