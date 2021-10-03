Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eldon A. "Eldie" Champion

Eldon A Champion "Eldie"

Eldon A Champion "Eldie", 86, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

He was born on December 21, 1934 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Cora and Arvon Champion. He was a professional drummer at the age of 12. Jazz music was a huge presence in Eldon's life growing up, eventually leading him to travel and play with some of the most renown musicians of his time. Outside of music, Eldon enjoyed hunting, photography, camping, traveling, and was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.

On September 11th, 1954, he married the love of his life, Linda Wilkinson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Shortly after, began raising two children and moved his family to California, where he established a successful kitchen and cabinet business. In 1982, he and his expanding family moved to Montana where he spent the rest of his life as an active and key presence in the lives of his family and friends.

To those around him, Eldon was known as always wearing a smile, bringing joy to those around him and unafraid to show people who he was. Above all, he loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was incredibly proud of his family, never missing the opportunity to brag about their accomplishments.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arvon Champion, and grandson Phillip Perez. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linda Champion, son Skip and wife Cyndi, daughter Cheri and husband Art Perez as well as numerous grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am deeply sorry .. Eldie was certainly one of the good guys and we share many memories. Linda was/is one of my very best friends I high school and I know she misses him terribly!!
Ardella Denton Coult
Friend
October 31, 2021
I'm sure Eldie and Gary are playing together. So sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers Love Corinne
Corinne robinson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Have alot of fond memories of uncle eldon our trips to disneyland knottsberry farm seaworld showed us alot of nice places in california,the donut shop fresh for breakfast, & the innertubes he used to practice the drums when they lived in grand rapids ,the pictures he developed of me and grandpa steward, he will truly be missed LOVE GINA
Gina Gisele Kukor
Family
October 5, 2021
Linda and family - My parents (Barb and Wendell Champion) enjoyed spending time with you and Eldie. They always had wonderful stories to share. My husband Jack tells the story when Eldie took him horseback riding on a mountain trail. When it was time to turn around Jack was nervous and Eldie told him that the horse didn't want to fall either. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love Jack and Wendy Sherry
Wendy Sherry
Family
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results