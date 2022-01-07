Menu
Eldora Landman
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Eldora Landman

After a brief illness, long-time Missoula resident Eldora Landman died peacefully in her home on January 1, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born on a farm near Scobey, Montana, on July 5, 1919. After high school, she moved to Spokane, where she met her beloved, Leland (Lee) Landman, a Tech Sergeant in the Army Air Corps. Eldora joined the Women's Army Air Corps and served in Florida listening on radio to German ships and submarines. She and Lee were married just before he shipped out for Africa. After the war, Lee became a civil engineer and they lived in Montana, North Dakota and Sandpoint, Idaho, before moving to Missoula in 1967. Eldora was very active in her church, Atonement Lutheran, and Girl Scouts, among many others, in service to others. Her life was a wonderful example of following the words of Jesus to "love one another as I have loved you." She will be missed and remembered with love by her many friends, her five children, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her great great grandson. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Atonement Lutheran Church in Missoula. A more compete obituary is available at the Garden City funeral home website.



Published by Missoulian on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Atonement Lutheran Church
Missoula, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not have the pleasure of meeting Eldora, though I would have loved to. I came to know of her as I was searching for WWII veterans to thank for their service on behalf of the DAR. The covid-19 pandemic prevented an in-person meeting, but I did send her certificate by mail. My husband knew Eldora from his childhood and recalled that she was a very kind woman. Rest In Peace, Eldora.
Carol Gordon
Other
February 23, 2022
Eldora remains in my mind with dignity and kindness . She welcomed my dear husband Serge Salles (1955-2014) and I into the family home as we were traveling the lower 48. Some years before, I met Charlie Landman in St. Petersburg, and that's how I came to meet Eldora while Serge and I drove westward through Missoula. Her good humor, attention to feeding the birds and sharp wit still impressed me when I visited Missoula in 2017. And what a personal history she created, including decoding signals during WWII and other leadership roles in Scouting. May her loving life journey continue through the love of her children, and theirs, and theirs. I am grateful to have known her.
Louisa Peat O'Neil
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry for the loss of Eldora. I worked with her and Dorothy in Girl Scouts in Missoula. She was awesome and what a great life well lived!
Lisa Lee
January 8, 2022
