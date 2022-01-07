Eldora Landman

After a brief illness, long-time Missoula resident Eldora Landman died peacefully in her home on January 1, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born on a farm near Scobey, Montana, on July 5, 1919. After high school, she moved to Spokane, where she met her beloved, Leland (Lee) Landman, a Tech Sergeant in the Army Air Corps. Eldora joined the Women's Army Air Corps and served in Florida listening on radio to German ships and submarines. She and Lee were married just before he shipped out for Africa. After the war, Lee became a civil engineer and they lived in Montana, North Dakota and Sandpoint, Idaho, before moving to Missoula in 1967. Eldora was very active in her church, Atonement Lutheran, and Girl Scouts, among many others, in service to others. Her life was a wonderful example of following the words of Jesus to "love one another as I have loved you." She will be missed and remembered with love by her many friends, her five children, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her great great grandson. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Atonement Lutheran Church in Missoula. A more compete obituary is available at the Garden City funeral home website.