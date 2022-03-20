Elizabeth (Betsy) Jane Franklin

Elizabeth (Betsy) Jane Franklin was born to parents Marguerite (Peg) and Paul (PA) Franklin in Waltham, Massachusetts on January 18, 1923. She arrived with big black eyes and an unmistakable smile, and was an only child. Moving to Port Washington, Long Island, the family led a peaceful life. Betsy's father, an ocean sailor, taught Betsy to sail. She had her own sail boat and took her first solo sail at age ten. She started competitive swimming, joined St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and had many friends.

Mount Holyoke College was Betsy's choice and she graduated with a BA in 1943. After college she worked for IBM in New York City. During this time , Betsy's college roommate, Tink, set her up with a blind date, a West Pointer Jack Kirby, and it was `love at first sight'. They were married in 1947, and stayed in the Air Force for seven years. Jay Kirby was born in Albuquerque, NM in 1948, and Jane Kirby was born in Houston TX in 1950.

After the Air Force, Betsy and Jack moved to Butte MT to run the Kirby family business. In Butte Betsy gave birth to Carol Kirby in 1954, and Paul Kirby in 1956. Betsy always said she loved Butte. There she learned to ski and was one of Ruth Rotundi's morning music ladies. She was a stay at home mom and she taught her children many of the skills she learned as a child, including architecture, swimming, building, sewing, knitting, singing, painting, skating and sailing.

In 1983 Betsy and Jack, being empty nesters, moved to Missoula to be closer to their children and cabin on Flathead Lake. There they bought a house, joined Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, and attended many U of M events, becoming true Missoulians. When spying a lot on Fairway Drive on which to build, Betsy was in heaven designing her dream home with her son Jay. This is the house Betsy lived in for the rest of their life.

In 1995 Jack Kirby passed away and Betsy began a new chapter in her life with encouragement from Holy Spirit parishioners. One gentleman in particular, Gerald Doty, invited Betsy to many musical events. Eventually he asked her to marry him and Betsy said "Yes". Gerry moved up to Betsy's house, creating a music studio downstairs. Soon they were traveling all over the world. Betsy threw a huge party for Gerry on his 100th birthday, but sadly Gerry passed away a year later. Betsy spent the rest of her days with family and friends, and wonderful caregivers.

Preceding Betsy in Heaven are her parents, Grandma and Grandpa Franklin, Moms and Pops Kirby, son Paul Kirby, and husbands Jack Kirby and Gerald Doty.

Betsy is survived by her children, Jay Kirby (Kathy), Jane Micklus, Carol Shaffner (Geoff), and daughters-in-law Jeannie Kirby and Barbara Kirby: Grandchildren Kristin Wilson, Justin Kirby(Lindsey), Peter Menteer(Lindsey) Amelia Regalado(Alejandro), Helen Micklus, Luke Shaffner(Erinn), Josh Shaffner, Rory Kirby, Kazia Kirby(Marcus), Kallie Anthony(Steve), and Lilly Kirby. Great Grandchildren are Tanner, Jarrett, Trent & Colter Wilson, Devin Shaffner, Maeve & Cashel Menteer, Benito Regalado, Kiryn & Emery Miller, Maya Anthony and Freya Kirby. Betsy's stepchildren are Philip Doty, Suzy Sironi(Emilio), Sylvia Kelty(Pete), and many step grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

On February 28, 2022, at the age of 99 years, surrounded with love from her family, her wonderful caregivers and her hospice family, Betsy found her wings and set sail for her celestial home. We miss her so.

A memorial service will be at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church on Monday March 21, at 2:30 PM. The reception will follow at 171 Fairway Drive. It can also be seen online at: https:/youtu.bel_Rht-TBgQ. Note: It's ql_Rht-TBgQ, or google Betsy Doty Memorial Service.