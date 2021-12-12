Elizabeth Louise Garnaas

Elizabeth Louise Garnaas, 94, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Betty was born and raised in Glasgow, Montana to Louise and Frank Mersen on April 1, 1927, followed a year later by her younger brother Frank Jr. (Kyke). She studied music at the University of Montana where she also met her future husband Harold (Whitey) Garnaas. Betty and Whitey married on July 2, 1950 in Glasgow.

Betty was actively involved in her faith communities. She was known to be a prayer warrior-you could always find her praying for and with people, sharing with them her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. She had a special place in her heart for street people and women in jail. She was also involved in PEO and Teen Challenge. She was a voracious reader and loved solving puzzles-especially her crosswords and cryptoquotes.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Whitey Garnaas and her son Robert Garnaas. She is survived by sons Richard (Karen) Garnaas and Mark (Renee Benoit) Garnaas, and her grandchildren Jennifer, Nels, Luke and Toren.

There will be a private family service. Memorials may be sent to Teen Challenge of Missoula.

Betty's family wishes to extend special gratitude to Dr. J. Michael Caldwell and Hospice of Missoula.