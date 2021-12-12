Menu
Elizabeth Louise Garnaas
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Elizabeth Louise Garnaas

Elizabeth Louise Garnaas, 94, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Betty was born and raised in Glasgow, Montana to Louise and Frank Mersen on April 1, 1927, followed a year later by her younger brother Frank Jr. (Kyke). She studied music at the University of Montana where she also met her future husband Harold (Whitey) Garnaas. Betty and Whitey married on July 2, 1950 in Glasgow.

Betty was actively involved in her faith communities. She was known to be a prayer warrior-you could always find her praying for and with people, sharing with them her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. She had a special place in her heart for street people and women in jail. She was also involved in PEO and Teen Challenge. She was a voracious reader and loved solving puzzles-especially her crosswords and cryptoquotes.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Whitey Garnaas and her son Robert Garnaas. She is survived by sons Richard (Karen) Garnaas and Mark (Renee Benoit) Garnaas, and her grandchildren Jennifer, Nels, Luke and Toren.

There will be a private family service. Memorials may be sent to Teen Challenge of Missoula.

Betty's family wishes to extend special gratitude to Dr. J. Michael Caldwell and Hospice of Missoula.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dick and Mark, your mom was the best. She was so thoughtful of and cared for others. I still have two notes she sent me in 2007 and 2014. I share your sorrow.
Jack Byrnes
Friend
December 20, 2021
Dick, very sorry to read of your loss. Betty was a good women. She took care of us Bonner Boys!!
Jim Brant
December 18, 2021
Maybe you remember the girl from East Beckwith that was your babysitter during my high school and college years. Betty and Whitey were always so kind and gracious. After I had become a mom myself, I sometimes dropped in on Betty and we had wonderful conversations. You were blessed with amazing parents. I send you my deepest sympathy. With love, Beth
Beth Petaja FitzPatrick
Friend
December 12, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom, Mark! I just loved visiting with Betty although I didn't get to do it enough.
Karin Flint
Friend
December 12, 2021
Best wishes to your family, Betty. You were a true treasure as a neighbor and friend.
Philip Perszyk
December 12, 2021
