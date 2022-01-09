Elizabeth Anne Hoell

Elizabeth Anne Hoell died peacefully at home on December 28, 2021, at the age of 87 from Alzheimer's disease. This date coincided with the 25th wedding anniversary to her beloved husband Noel. Anne was born February 7, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama to James Huey and Lillian Guthrie Deason, their only child.

She grew up in Jasper, Alabama and earned her B.A. in English, magna cum laude, at Birmingham Southern followed by her M.A. in English literature at the University of Alabama. Her career highlights included teacher, Project Specialist for the Dictionary of American Regional English at the University of Wisconsin, Assistant to the VP for Research at the University of Montana, as well as staff work for both Senator John Melcher and Congressman Pat Williams in Washington, DC. Her main focus was in appropriations for education, science, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

She married the love of her life, Dr. Noel Hoell after a chance meeting climbing the M in Missoula and subsequently enjoyed a loving 25-year marriage filled with laughter, travel, music, books, a shared love of the outdoors, and many dear friends. She had a keen intellect and always loved engaging in a wide array of lively discussions ranging from theology to science theory. She played the church organ, was a very talented pianist, and had a beautiful singing voice.

Anne was also a wonderful cook who loved entertaining friends and was loved by many. She and Noel took many interesting trips, including multiple bicycle trips through France and Germany as well as cruises to locations including Egypt and Italy. During her retirement years she served on various boards supporting causes and charities important to her such as the String Orchestra of the Rockies, the Missoula Symphony Orchestra, and volunteering at the Food Bank. She was a devoted Episcopalian and member of the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Missoula.

She was a loving mother to three children from previous marriages, Camille Trawick, Paul Trawick, and Helen Hausmann. She had one beloved granddaughter, Elly Trawick. She is survived by her children, granddaughter, and husband Noel.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Missoula for their loving care and support of Anne during her final weeks.

We invite her friends to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, at Holy Spirit Episcopal church, 130 S. Sixth St. E in Missoula. Due to Covid, no reception will be held afterward. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial be made to Doctors Without Borders, PETA, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.