Elizabeth Ann Kinton
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT

Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Kinton

Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Kinton aka "Crazy Annie Bette", 69 years of age, passed away in her home on June 9, 2021 surrounded by her family and loved ones. We rejoice in her life and are thankful for all the love and laughter she gave to all who crossed her path. Bette lived a full life helping anyone she could, lending an ear to listen, encouraging laughter even in hard times and loving without judgement. She was the life of the party and made sure everyone she encountered felt loved and valued. Bette's Memorial Celebration will be held at her home Saturday July 10th, 2021 at 11:00 am at 5895 Keil Loop, Missoula MT. For more information and complete obituary, please go to Whitesitt Funeral Home at www.whitesittfuneral.com/obituaries.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
5895 Keil Loop, Missoula, MT
Whitesitt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I missed alot of her young years since I left home at 17. But remember Bette as a strong wild girl growing up. She was also very nurturing to her nieces and nephews. Struggled with some health issues for many years but never allowed her health stop her from caring and supporting others. You will be missed sis but I know their is no more pain and that you are rejoicing in Heaven with Mom,Dad,Donna,Bobby,Cathy,and Mike. Give them all our Love!
Larry Larson
Family
June 21, 2021
