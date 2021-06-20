Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Kinton

Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Kinton aka "Crazy Annie Bette", 69 years of age, passed away in her home on June 9, 2021 surrounded by her family and loved ones. We rejoice in her life and are thankful for all the love and laughter she gave to all who crossed her path. Bette lived a full life helping anyone she could, lending an ear to listen, encouraging laughter even in hard times and loving without judgement. She was the life of the party and made sure everyone she encountered felt loved and valued. Bette's Memorial Celebration will be held at her home Saturday July 10th, 2021 at 11:00 am at 5895 Keil Loop, Missoula MT. For more information and complete obituary, please go to Whitesitt Funeral Home at www.whitesittfuneral.com/obituaries.