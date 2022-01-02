Menu
Elizabeth Annetta "Betty" Tichenor
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Anaconda High School

Elizabeth "Betty" Annetta Tichenor

Elizabeth "Betty" Annetta Tichenor, 89, passed away December 18, 2021. Betty was born June 23, 1932 in Anaconda, Montana. She graduated from Anaconda High School in 1950. She worked at the Interstate Lumber Company where she met the love of her life Daniel Tichenor. Betty and Dan were married March 31, 1957. They traveled pursuing Dan's lineman career for the next several years and settled in Missoula, Montana with their children Scott and Karen.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her home was filled with love and kindness surrounded by family and her many amazing friends and neighbors. Betty enjoyed company and never let anyone leave her home hungry.

Betty had a passion for antiques and her love of egg cups and hummingbirds could be seen throughout her home. She would say of her collecting, "They stopped at every wide spot in the road" and had fond memories of the people they met and the stories they shared.

Betty spent the last year living life to its fullest at her Assisted Living apartment in Meridian, Idaho. She enjoyed many activities including bingo, card games, puzzles and spending time with her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Miller (Dean), grandchildren Jessica Miller, Zachary Miller and Daniel Tichenor, daughter in-law Melanie Tichenor and great granddaughter Emma Miller.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Tichenor, son Scott Tichenor and parents Edward and Annetta Holloron.

In honoring Betty's wishes, there will be no memorial service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a memorial be made to a charity of your choice.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 2, 2022.
We are so sorry to hear of Betty's passsing. She used to come in our antique shop looking for egg cups. She and Dan were wonderful people and George and I were so happy to know them. May she rest in peace Pat and George Hill Lolo Montana
Patricia Hill
January 3, 2022
