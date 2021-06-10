Everett W. Lemm

Everett W. Lemm, 81, of Anchor Point died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

Ev was born November 30, 1939 to Lloyd and Elsie Lemm in Meeteetse, Wyoming. He moved to Montana at an early age with his family.

He graduated from Drummond High School in 1957 and enlisted in the US Army the same year. He served with the 94th Engineering Battalion in Germany as an Equipment Operator during reconstruction. He had many stories of his time in the Army, most of which are not printable. Upon his discharge he returned to Montana where he worked multiple different jobs some of which were the pipeline in Dillon, the Cominco Mine, as a guard at the Deer Lodge Prison and for the Big Horn Calcium Company while also raising a family before moving to Alaska in 1973.

In Alaska he worked building the haul road before going to work on the DEW Line where he spent the remainder of his work years. Upon retirement he worked on Midway Island for a year and vacationed in Costa Rica before settling in Anchor Point.

Ev's passions in life were hunting, fly fishing and spending time with family and friends. He shot his first elk at the age of 13. The highlight of his year was going hunting at hunting camp in the interior of Alaska. His cantankerous attitude added to the social discussions around the campfire.

"Ev will be missed by everyone he knew. He was one of a kind and you always knew where you stood with him. He enjoyed sharing stories which sometimes turned into exaggerations and heated discussions but always good natured. We as a family will miss his presence in our lives. He will be loved and remembered always."

Ev is survived by his wife Shirley, son Greg, daughter-in-law Johnna and grandchildren Braden and Morgan and family member Walt Rodgers.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Lemm; son, Eric Lemm; mother, Elsie Lemm.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Fairbanks Elks Lodge, 1003 Pioneer Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701, on Saturday, June 12 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the "Fairbanks Elks Scholarship Fund" at the same address.

His ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing creek by family and close friends.