Florence Ethel Wendt Peterson

Missoula - Longtime Missoula resident, Florence Ethel Wendt Peterson passed away at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

She was born March 15, 1934 in Hutchinson, MN. She was raised in Deer River, MN and met her future husband, Arlie Peterson in the 7th grade. Arlie and Florence were married on March 8, 1953.

The couple settled in Missoula in 1960. Florence and Arlie enjoyed retirement to the fullest, beginning with a motor home trip around the United States which took them 3 ½ months to complete.

Florence is survived by her husband, Arlie; daughter, Sharon; grandchildren, Hope, Alea, Geoff, Katy and Eric; many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Wendt and her son, Steven Peterson, who passed away from COVID on October 26, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church in Missoula on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.