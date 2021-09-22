Menu
Floyd Heitzmann
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Floyd Heitzmann

Floyd Heitzmann graced the world with his presence on December 18, 1933, when he was born to August and Amelia Heitzman, of McClusky, North Dakota. He left just as peacefully as he arrived, passing quietly in his sleep on the morning of September 20, 2021.

When he was very young, his family moved to the Hardin Montana area where Floyd grew up on the family farm and attended Hardin High. Floyd lived life to the fullest, beginning his great adventure with his marriage to Dorothy Jabs in 1955. After enlisting in the armed forces, Floyd was stationed at Grundstat Army Depot in Worms, Germany, from 1957-1959.

It was in Worms that Floyd's eldest and only daughter Pam was born. After his enlistment ended, Floyd returned to Montana, living for a time in Butte, where second child Dean was born. Ever a talented musician, Floyd followed a dream and moved his family to Bozeman, where he established a music store, and enjoyed sharing his talent and passion with others until 1965. It was in Bozeman that youngest son Myron was born. Floyd's adventure continued with an eventual move to Missoula, and the family settled into the place they came to consider 'home'.

In 1975, Floyd followed a second dream and built The Living Room Furniture Store on South Reserve, even though many told him it was 'too far out in the boonies'. Floyd remained active in the family business until his retirement in 1999. He then took to fishing in Alaska with dear friend, Chuck Traylor, co-owning a vessel enshrined 'The Never Again'. Many family and friends joined him each year on The Never Again to share in Floyd's great love for the outdoors. In off seasons for Alaska, Floyd returned home to Montana, where he demonstrated his skills as an avid hunter and fisherman, always willingly sharing the bounty of his 'catch'.

Floyd's life was graced these past twenty years by Joanne Froelich, a beloved friend who bravely accompanied him on his many jaunts and adventures. She remains a dear friend to those of us touched by her kindness and friendship.

Floyd will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Floyd is survived by his sister, Violet Reiswig of Lodi, California; his children Pam (Mitch Goulet) Heitzman, Dean (Erin) Heitzmann, Myron (Janice) Heitzman; dear friend, Joanne Froelich; grandchildren, Adryan Heitzmann, Aaron (Sam) Heitzmann, Daniel (Johleen) Terry, Michelle Terry, Taelor Heitzmann; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Floyd's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Garden City Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m., Monday, at Florence Carlton Cemetery.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Sep
27
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Florence Carlton Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We will surely be missing our 'brother' & 'uncle' Floyd. He was our friend as well as our family. His singing voice, his songs and guitar playing...he always brought some fun and laughter...especially at all of the family gatherings. He is unforgettable. Sending our love...
Violet Reiswig (Dale, Linda & Renae)
Family
September 26, 2021
My "Uncle Floyd" was a special guy. What a smile and distinctive musical voice that I loved I (Margie) was flower girl at Floyd & Dorothy´s wedding. His excitement, contributions and fun at our family reunions will be remembered forever with a special place in my heart.
Margie & Bern Dayley
Family
September 23, 2021
What a pleasure to know Floyd for the past years. He and sons bought the property I wanted, but could not afford. That was always brought a chuckle from Floyd and especially son Dean. However, both those guys were nice to me; Dean plowing snow out of my driveway, and Floyd sharing fresh frozen fish he caught in Alaska. Also, Dean gave me the job to build his barn. And Floyd helped me install the metal roofing on that barn. Such a great pair of neighbors. Now son Myron has joined the neighborhood...and I hope he continues his Living Room Furniture antics of running to and fro..to jump excitedly onto a piece of furniture that is judged for removal by his "get it outta here !!!" finale. My sympathy to the boys and sister Pat {who I've not met} Such a father they were blessed with.
Neighbor Jerry Reynolds
Other
September 22, 2021
We had the privilege of knowing Floyd over 50 years. His sharing and caring nature will be remembered forever. God´s peace be with all the family. Til we meet again.
Doug & Wilma Gardner
Family
September 22, 2021
