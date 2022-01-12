Frances Ann (Neibauer) Ball

Florence - Frances Ann (Neibauer) Ball passed away January 2, 2022 at her home. She was born August 13, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN to Mathias J. and Dorothy J. (Cook) Neibauer. She was the eighth of nine children.

When Frances was a toddler she spent a few years at the Shriners Hospital in MN. At 10 years old the family moved to Billings, MT. Frances graduated from Billings Senior High School, and through a blind date she met her future husband Lewis R. Ball. Frances and Lewis were married September 3, 1960 in Billings. They resided in St. Ignatius, MT on Lewis's family homestead. After Lewis started working at the Champion Pulp Mill (Stone Container) they moved to Missoula. MT.

Frances was a great cook and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, her parents and all of her brothers and sisters.

Frances is survived by her 2 children, Kim (Ron) Stoltz of Florence MT. L. Glen (Colleen) Ball of Boise ID. 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.