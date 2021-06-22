Frances Louise (Rannberg) Drinville

MANHATTAN ~ Our Lord tapped our beloved Frances on her arm on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 and called her Home to His Heart, after years of declining health. Frances Louise (Rannberg) Drinville was born in Missoula on May 26th, 1941 to Helen Louisa (Rhoades) Rannberg of Missoula and Otto Elmer Rannberg of Sweden.

Frances worked at the Five & Ten Dime Store and Hamburger King in her younger years and spent her days bowling and riding horses, especially Dixie on her sister Pat & Bob's family's place with her niece Barb riding in the rumble seat. She was a sailor in a play, saying "Yo ho! Blow the man down!" as well as played the clarinet in a marching band, wearing her beloved white boots, giving them later to her niece. She met her future husband on a basketball tournament bus ride from Missoula to Bozeman and back again, and married her Sentinel High School sweetheart Charles Roger Drinville in Missoula, on a bright sunny day, the third of October, 1959. They lived for a short time in Missoula, moving soon to Clinton to be near Charles' parents, Alberta and George Drinville.

Fran enjoyed her family and friends, creating delightful ceramics and Christmas Creches, Santa Clauses and Snowmen with sparkling eyes, canning apricots, peaches & pears, tomatoes and her infamous beets, cooking - especially her delicious barbequed spare ribs & sticky buns! She delighted in her colorful flower, fruit & vegetable gardens where Laura Lee liked to play & have long talks with her second Mom, taking such pleasure & pride in her frozen apricot/pineapple & raspberry jams, with her grandchildren Alison, James, Patrick & Edward fondly remembering that "no other raspberry jam compared to Grandma's and never will!" and reading & exchanging books with her sister Mary Loewen. She had fun camping, fishing & visiting lakes with Chuck & her sons and organizing picnics & reunions, serving her famous Taco salad! She enjoyed her trip to Ireland & England with her son Roger & his family. She was quietly engaged in the community, helping at the Clinton's Women's Club. Her family have fond & warm memories of her Halloween popcorn balls, New Year's parties, teaching her sons how to bowl & cook, she took care of the books for CRD for Chuck "with a good sense of business" says Danny; like Chuck, she was hardworking, pushing through the pain she suffered, instilling a good work ethic. She helped her family through thick & thin, being a good listener, supportive & sharing advice, keeping everyone in line with strong stubborn love, (though a marshmallow inside) teaching everyone to fend for themselves, so they would be independent and strong.

Frances was the youngest daughter of six children, with sister Elsie Martha Rhoades Peterson, (Albert "AB" or "Pete") being the eldest; she was followed by August "Bud" Casteel (Claudia), Charles Ellis Casteel (Olive), then Patricia Ann Rannberg Jackson (Robert) and Mary Delores Rannberg Loewen (Lloyd). After her sons were older, she worked at White Pine Saw Mill in Missoula for 15 years, following in her father Elmer's footsteps, and worked along with her father-in-law George, sweet niece Barbara Peterson and later her sons Calvin & Timothy. She worked alongside her husband Charles at their business CRD Electric and their sons Calvin & Timothy, with the help of Danny Eichenlaub, one of the many "sons" they put under their wings.

She loved and was devoted to her Chuck & their sons & their families, caring also for her niece Laura Lee and later her children, as well as Calvin & his daughters for many years in their home. She loved her sisters and brothers always, and their families. Mom died in the loving House of Our Lord of her son Roger and his wife Patty & family, in Manhattan in the Gallatin Valley, with her family near, where she and Charles were cared for and resided for nearly two years, recently celebrating Mother's Day and her 80th birthday! She was passionate about her animals, breeding Schnauzers and until last summer, cared for their German Shepherds - Pretty Girl & Samantha and her Kitty cat.

Frances was married to her beloved Charles for 61 years. She is survived by her son Calvin, of Clinton & his children Ray, Kim (Michael), Debbie, Melissa, sweet Alison (Marty) & their children Christopher & Cassidy; her son Roger (Patty) of Manhattan & their children Katy (Dewey) & their son Eliot of Billings, James (Sara) of Miles City, Patrick & Edward; her son Timothy (Svetlana) of Glendive & their children Elizabeth & George; Kathy & Butch Paquin and Priscilla & Tom Drinville & her many nieces & nephews, most especially angel nieces - Marjorie, Becky, Laura Lee & Barbara and Lorna, Doreen & Kim, Carol & Sherylnn from both her and Chucks' family and their dear friends, Kaye & Bruce, Brian, Dar & Rick, Bob, Danny and Carole & Bill.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Helen & Elmer Rannberg, her husband Charles Roger Drinville this past St. Patrick's Day, her older sister Elsie Peterson (Albert), brothers August "Bud" Casteel (Claudia), Charles Casteel (Olive) and sisters Patricia Jackson (Robert), Mary Loewen (Lloyd) and granddaughter Katrina Marie Drinville.

We would like to extend our appreciation, especially to St. Patrick's Hospital & their staff; Dr. Maureen Sheehan of the Bozeman Belgrade Health Clinic, Bozeman Health Deaconess Center, Dr. Jessica Hoge of Bozeman Health Wound & Hyperbaric Center, Denya, Tia & the caring staff of Frontier/ Encompass Home Health Care, Dr. April Patton, Reverend Timothy Spring, Donna, Kathy, Kate, Emmanuelle, Shannon, Jolynne, Becca, Sarah, Lori & the compassionate staff of Hospice/Encompass of Bozeman and Reverend Father Eric Gilbaugh of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Clinton Community Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church and all of their caring and compassionate members. We are so very grateful you accompanied Frances and her family on her journey. Donations may be made in Frances' name to the Animal Protection Society.

Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 25th at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 7405 Mullan Road, Missoula, 12-3p.m.