Frances Grachan

Frances Grachan, 83, of Superior Montana, passed away on June 6th after her second battle with cancer. She spent her final days with her family in Butte, Mt.

She was born on July 21st, 1937, to Frank and Alta Svejkovsky in Lewistown Montana and was the 3rd oldest in her family of 13 children. Her father Frank worked for the Railroad for many years and her mother Alta worked as a cook at Martha's Café in Butte for 17 years.

Fran graduated from Butte Central High School in 1955 and became a telephone operator right after graduation. She and Ron were married in August of 1961, and they began their married life in Anaconda Montana. They moved to Missoula in the early 60's where being a full time stay at home mother and raising her 3 children (Catherine, John, and Stephen) became her life's passion.

She was loved and adored by everyone who knew her. She was selfless and always put everyone's needs before herself. Every friend of her children that she met growing up was treated as one of her own. She drove them to every wrestling match, baseball, football game and choir performance. She would come to anyone's rescue if asked day or night.

Though her first passion in life was raising her family and helping others, as her children grew, she collected tea animals, spoons from all over the world, made dolls and built doll houses with her sister Edna who lived next door for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of 59 years, her children Catherine, John and Stephen, her brothers Sam Svejkovsky, Michael Svejkovsky, David Svejkovsky, Jerry Svejkovsky, sister Debbie Sharkey, sister-in-law, Bev Svejkovsky, and brother-in-law Joseph Hoff. Grandchildren Kristin Salvino, Jordan Hughes, Cory Samuelson, Ryen Grachan, great grandchildren Ashton Helm and Evan Helm.

Fran was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Frank and Alta Svejkovsky, siblings: Gary Svejkovsky, Terry Svejkovsky, Bob Svejkovsky, Betty Gabor, Edna Kraft and Donna Hoff.

There will not be funeral services held at this time per her request. In lieu of flowers; please make donations in Frances Grachan's name to the Susan G Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research at: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help//donate/