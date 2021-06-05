Fredrick Richard Cordier

Born to Charles Victor (Vic) Cordier and Pearl Rein Cordier on October 19, 1941, in St Ignatius, MT as the eleventh of twelve children, died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at the age of 79. He attended the St. Ignatius public school system and married his high school sweetheart, Janice Schliep in 1963. They had two children Danna Rae Clairmont and Mark Dale Cordier.

Fred played football and basketball in high school and coached and played softball for the Mission Valley Merchants and was an avid lover of all sports, especially the LA Dodgers. He was a huge supporter and spectator of our local Mission Valley sports. Although he was passionate about sports, hunting, camping and 4-wheeling, he was even more passionate about his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Fred was a tribal member of CS&KT and worked at Kicking Horse Job Corps as a heavy equipment instructor, Environmental Health as a technician, Tribal Housing as an inspector and the Tribal Council as Sergeant of Arms.

Below are messages from Fred's children and grandchildren:

Dad, I am so grateful that I got to spend 55 years with you, but I can't help but wish it were longer! You were always a very kind-hearted man, always giving to anyone in need! You never had a problem sharing whatever you had, even if it wasn't much. I'm glad I got a lot of those traits from you. I will miss our 4-wheeler rides through the Jocko and over to Seeley, but most of all I will miss you! Looking forward to hearing you say "hi Punk". Love you forever, Danna

Dad, you were a true motivator and someone who inspired me to become a better man. Your biggest and best quality was a heart of giving to others. You would have given the shirt off your back and everything else for those in need. I will miss all the fun and exciting times golfing and attending Griz games. You always greeted me and everyone else with a hug to show your love for us. I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to spend many great years with you. You will be missed. Love and miss you dad. Mark

Frederick Richard Cordier aka Gramps was one of the biggest, if not the biggest influencers in my life. He loved to ride around with me on his four-wheeler up the Jocko; even after getting washed away down the river once. He loved to take me hunting and enjoyed camping. He enjoyed traveling to different sporting events taking me along to sit next to him. Gramps, throughout the years, loved to tell stories and if you knew him, you probably had heard a few maybe even more than once. Now that he's gone, I'm so grateful that he told me those story's over and over, because I know I will never forget them. Gramps wanted me to be my own man and if I wanted something to just work hard and I could get it. As an adult, we all know that time slips and passes, and life's chaos sometimes gets in the way, but Gramps always made it a point to get a hold of me to see how me and my little girls were doing. Through our phone calls he would always say how proud he was of me and always wished me the best. I'm sure going to miss the camping adventures, the four-wheeler rides, the road trips, his "world famous" food, and his frozen meat Christmas presents, but most of all Grandpa Fred I'm Going to miss you!

Love your Grandson Eric

Gramps, I will always remember your kind words and how you showered your kids, grandkids and great grandkids with gifts. Little things showed you cared for us all so much and we love you. I miss you already, Kole

Grandpa, I miss you already. You were a great man and an even better grandfather/great grandfather. Bentley, Easton, Austin and I love you so much! I will always remember the way that you talked about my boys.

You were so proud of them and I could see the joy that it brought you to watch them grow. You will forever be in our hearts! Love, Kabrina --

Gramps, you were always my biggest supporter. There wasn't a thing in this world that you didn't believe I couldn't do. You were always there to cheer me on, and gave me the constructive criticism that I needed. I am forever grateful. I love you and will miss you so much. You and Gram can watch over all of us together now in Heaven. - Courtney ("sweetie")

Grandpa, I'm gonna miss all of your famous sandwiches and hotdogs. You always made us grandkids feel special and loved and we love you and grandma so much. I hope you're having the best time in heaven and we will be missing you until we see you again. Love Keana Marie

Gramps, I was honestly so lucky to have had you in my life. You constantly told me how proud of me you were and how beautiful you thought I was. Thank you for being my biggest fan and for always boosting up my confidence. Our memories together will stay close to my heart. I'm going to miss you're loud voice and contagious smile more than you will ever know. Love always and forever, Jord

Fred is survived by his children: Danna (Darrell) Clairmont, Mark

(Misty) Cordier, Jeff Folsom (Nephewon). Grandchildren: Eric (Sierra) Clairmont, Amanda Folsom, Kole (Ashlee) Cordier, Kabrina (Austin) Rubel, Josh Folsom, Courtney (Austin) Moran, Keana (Jason) Ryan, Jordyn Clairmont (Phillip Malatare) and 12 great grandchildren: Lochan, Mya, Lillian, Oakley; Kingston; Emilia; Bentley, Easton; Inslee, Tuf, Jurnee; KJ. His brothers; Rusty and Raymond. His sisters; Francie and Jerry.

Fred is preceded in death by his mom and dad, ex-wife Janice, His brothers; Jody, Victor, Leonard and John; his sisters; Leona, Geneva and EmmaJean, Niece Tammy and great grandson Bridger.

Private Funeral Service (per dad's wishes) TBD.