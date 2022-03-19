Garene Lucille (Webber) Cochrane

Bigfork- Our beloved Mother, Garene Lucille (Webber) Cochrane, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022 at St. Luke Extended Care Facility in Ronan, MT. Garene was born on October 7, 1929, to Joseph Garfield (Gar) Webber and Lucille (Nelson) Webber in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Garene's family roots were in Butte (Meaderville), MT and she attended school in Billings and Great Falls, MT. After graduation from Great Falls High, she attended the University of Montana, actively participated with her Alpha Phi sisters, and graduated with a business degree in 1951. Garene married her Sigma Chi college sweetheart Al Cochrane after graduation and began family life as a military spouse.

Garene raised four sons – Mike, Jeff, John, and Tim. Throughout 28 years as an Air Force wife, Garene spent many nights alone with her boys while Al was flying all over the world. Together, they made numerous moves living in Washington, California, Texas, South Carolina, Illinois, Virginia, New Mexico, Montana, Belgium, Colorado, and finally, returning to Great Falls, MT where Al retired. During those years, Al and Garene made scores of lifelong friends, docked thousands of miles in their camper, collected many pieces of fine western art, fished countless rivers and lakes, and thoroughly enjoyed each location they were assigned.

In 1979, she and Al moved to the Flathead Lake East Shore. Tending to elderly parents, raising her two youngest sons, and nursing cherry trees, she was kept very busy as a parishioner of St Patrick's (Ferndale) and St Andrews (Polson) Episcopal churches, volunteering as an election judge, supporting the UM Alumni Association and cheering for her beloved Grizzlies. When Al became ill, she cared for him at home for several years until he passed in 2004.

Garene lived a full, challenging, and interesting life. A devoted wife and homemaker, she always put family first, loved her three Springer Spaniels who were definitely "her" dogs and maintained an immaculate home wherever she lived. She was the heart and soul of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Garene leaves behind her four sons and their families, four grandsons and three great grandsons.

Special thanks to Dr. Cara Harrop and the entire staff at St. Luke's Extended Care Facility in Ronan for the compassionate care, kindness, and support they provided for Garene and her family – saints all!

If you wish to honor Garene's memory, we suggest donating to the UM Alumni Association or a charitable organization of your choice. Condolences may be posted at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

A celebration of life for Garene will take place at a dateocation to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.