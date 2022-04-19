Gary H. Brothers

HAMILTON - Gary H. Brothers, 82, of Hamilton, Montana, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Gary was born on February 19, 1940, to Howard and Helen Brothers in Havre, Montana. During his high school years, Gary played football, basketball, and golf, for the Blue Ponies. Gary was passionate about sports, and it showed during his senior year as team captain of the basketball and football team.

Gary graduated from Havre High in 1958,and joined the U.S. Army, where he became a member of the K-9 corp and served at the Nike Missile Site, in California. After the service, Gary returned to Havre to play football for the Northern Lights and receive a 2-year degree in Distributive Education at MSU - Northern. He went on to finish his education at the University of Oregon; receiving a BS degree in Health and Physical Education, in 1968. With that degree he taught physical education and coached basketball in Camas, Washington and at Billings Senior, in Billings, Montana.

After several years in education, he decided to get into the real estate business and moved back to Eugene,Oregon in 1974. Gary spent the next 20 years as broker/owner of Brothers Real Estate and Northwest Waterfront Properties, in Oregon. In 1991 he moved back to Montana with his kids, Whitney and Tyler, and planted roots in Whitefish, Montana. There, Gary continued to work as a realtor and specialized on waterfront properties in Oregon and Montana, which brought him much joy to travel and see the great places Montana showcased. Gary earned the recognition of Broker Emeritus with over 40 years in the real estate profession. When he wasn't watching his beloved Oregon Ducks in sports, he was an avid fly fisherman and loved to spend time on the water with his dogs and loving partner, Ali DeBellas.

Gary is survived by two children, Whitney Brothers, of Hailey, Idaho and Tyler (Kali) Brothers, of Hamilton; younger brother, Bruce (Carol) Brothers, of Bend, Oregon; younger sister, Sheri Brothers, of Madison, Wisconsin; loving grandchildren: Keller, Taylor, Carter, and Harper. He has had a wonderful partner for over 20 years, Ali Debellas. He also leaves many other family members, dear friends, and sweet dog Oliver.

No services will be held at this time, Gary wishes are to have a gathering on the banks of the Bitterroot River with family in July. The family would like you to support your local hospice organization, they are all Angels. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com