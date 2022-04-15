Gary D. Mason

Corvallis - Gary D. Mason, 82, passed away April 11, 2022 at his home.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lois Mason.

Gary is survived by his wife Margee, sister Sharon (Doug) Swisher, brother Frank (Connie) Mason, children Carl (Deb) Mason, Doug (Rita) Mason, Teresa (Greg) Stephens, Tracy (Angie) Mason, Carrie (Travis) VanDyke, and Chad Wilson, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Gary had a very large extended family in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Missouri, and Washington, and loved attending family reunions.

The family will be holding a Memorial Service on Tuesday the 19th of April at 2 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel located at 1010 W Main St, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com