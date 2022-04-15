Menu
Gary D. Mason
Hamilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT

Gary D. Mason

Corvallis - Gary D. Mason, 82, passed away April 11, 2022 at his home.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lois Mason.

Gary is survived by his wife Margee, sister Sharon (Doug) Swisher, brother Frank (Connie) Mason, children Carl (Deb) Mason, Doug (Rita) Mason, Teresa (Greg) Stephens, Tracy (Angie) Mason, Carrie (Travis) VanDyke, and Chad Wilson, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Gary had a very large extended family in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Missouri, and Washington, and loved attending family reunions.

The family will be holding a Memorial Service on Tuesday the 19th of April at 2 p.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel located at 1010 W Main St, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com


Published by Missoulian on Apr. 15, 2022.
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
Sorry to hear you dads passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him and your family.
Gary Burruss
April 15, 2022
Gary will be missed by so many. With loving memories, my thoughts and sympathies go out to his entire family.
Vivian Jenkins
Friend
April 13, 2022
