George A. Koures

George A. Koures, 87, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on June 30, 2021 after a valiant and lengthy battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He was born on April 30, 1934 to Theodora and Antonios Koures in the small mountain village of Dara, in the Peloponnese Region of Greece. He met his wife, Evanthia when he was 17 and she was only 13. They were married in 1959, and had two sons, Antonios and Vasilios Koures.

George was a force of nature, who was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He and his family immigrated to Missoula, Montana in 1970 and with immense hard work, built a successful and fulfilling life. Opening Zorba's Greek Cuisine was one of their greatest accomplishments. It was an extremely successful restaurant that featured authentic Greek food, with a large and loyal customer base that persisted for well over 20 years. George and his restaurant have been catalogued in the Library of Congress twice as a Montana cultural landmark. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, which was something he often mentioned. George's diligent work ethic and constant encouragement pushed both of his sons to attain Doctorate degrees in the physical sciences and to become highly successful individuals in their own right. As a result, George was infinitely proud of them and was always there to support them up to the end of his life.

Since George was an extremely empathetic person, throughout his life he helped countless people in need outside of his family. Whether for advice or financial assistance, people often said "If you need help, talk to George."

He loved spending time in the Montana outdoors as a passionate hunter and fisherman. George prided himself as a world class marksman and had many wild game trophies to show for it.

Anyone who knew George knew that he was the most loving and dedicated father and husband a family could ask for. He was predeceased by his brothers James, Alekos, Vasilis, Lakis, and his sister Sophia. George is survived by his loving wife, sons and four grandchildren.

The Koures family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Missoula. The church ceremony will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 301 S 6th St W, Missoula, MT. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.