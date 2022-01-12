George Russel Stiner

George Russel Stiner passed peacefully at his home January 2, 2022.

George was born July 15, 1949 in Missoula MT & raised in Arlee MT. In 1969, he was drafted into the Army & returned home with Honorable Discharge. George excelled at a number of jobs, but he may have been best known for his extraordinary contractor skills.

George had an amazing sense of humor, an infectious smile,& great love of his entire family.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Miller Stiner ; his father, Donald Stiner; and his brother, Don Stiner JR.

He is survived his wife of 25 yrs, Dianna. She has requested in lou of floral arrangements, donations be made to Partners in Home Healthcare Missoula.

A celebration of George's extraordinary life will be Labor Day 2022.