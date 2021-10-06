Georgia Lanette Michel

Charlo - Georgia "Beanie" a heavenly gifted, worldly talented angel.

Beanie was born May 11, 1957 in Hanford, CA to John and Maxine Machado.

She passed peacefully on October 3, 2021 at St. Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan, MT Her family relocated several times during childhood, making it second nature to make friends and acquaintances. She attended Hanford High School.

She worked several jobs during her young adulthood and found her calling as a cook. Starting at the 44 Cafe in 1997 when she moved to St.

Ignatius. From there to Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. She spent her last three years serving as a cook at the Charlo Sr. Center. She loved her service to Elder community members calling it her ministry.

A confirmed Catholic, she was active in youth ministry, and the Cursillo movement. Beanie was also a licensed nail technician in the State of California.

She met her husband, Gilbert Ray Michell and moved Montana in July of 1997. They wed twice, married March 29, 1999 in lake County and joined in the sacrament on May 30, 2007 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and younger brother David Machado. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert; her only son, Tommy (Rebecca) Stephens & daughter in law Jennifer Cozzi; Brother John

(Nora) Machado; sisters Cindy, Marcia (Dave) Allen and Kimberly; granddaughters Sasha, Mishaelynn, and Sierra Stephens, Taryn and Brenda Michell; nephews Dustin, Tanner, Pace, and Sammy, and her long time friend and cooking Buddy Deb Nelson. She is dearly missed by all.

Mass will be held at 11 am Friday in the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission with a reception following in the Charlo Sr. Citizens Center.