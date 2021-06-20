Georgia Diane Sullivan

Georgia Diane Sullivan, 87, passed away on June 8, 2021, at her home for 53 years on Whitaker Drive in Missoula, Montana.

Diane was born on September 9, 1933, in Port Arthur, Ontario, later renamed Thunder Bay, to Karl and Flora Hettenhausen. Her father practiced dentistry and her mother was an artist. Diane was the oldest of 3 children. Diane spent her youth in Port Arthur, Ontario. She attended Macalester College & U of Minnesota where she graduated as a dental hygienist in 1955.

After graduating college, she boldly moved to Helena, Montana to work for a dentist there. Diane resided at a boarding house in Helena, where she met her future husband Dan Sullivan. Diane and Dan were married in Port Arthur in June 1956 and moved to Bozeman where Dan attended Montana State University and Diane worked as a hygienist helping to support her husband through engineering school. During this time, their first son Stephen was born. Following Dan's graduation in 1959, they moved to Moline, IL for Dan's work which was where their daughter Kelly in 1960 was born. After a stint in Seattle with Boeing, the couple landed in Minot, North Dakota where their 2nd son Tom was born in 1963.

In 1965 they moved to Great Falls where they continued their careers, raise their family and met several lifelong friends. In 1967, they settled in Missoula where Diane continued as a hygienist and Dan started his engineering business. In 1968, Diane, Dan and the kids built one of the first homes on Missoula's Whitaker Drive.

Diane continued to work as a hygienist for several local dentists while raising her 3 children. Dan & Diane enjoyed going to the Cat- Griz games (they were always Bobcat fans), socializing, hosting cocktail parties, and participating in outdoor activities with their clan of great friends.

Her son Stephen graduated from the U of Montana in 1981. In May 1983, Diane suffered a severe setback when her husband Dan died while running in the Missoula Bank Run. Afterwards, she continued to work as a hygienist for various dentists in Missoula and Stevensville. She was most proud of the fact that through her hard work she helped Kelly & Tom, graduate from Montana State University.

Each of Diane's children married and they had 8 grandchildren. She loved being around her children & grand kids. She continued to work as a hygienist in Stevensville where she met one of her patients Lloyd (Ike) Eickert. Diane and Lloyd got married on August 23, 2003 and traveled east to visit relatives and south to get some sun. Diane finally put away her dental tools in 2011 at the age of 76 - her 56 years as a hygienist is a record in Montana. Lloyd passed in 2014 and after his death Diane continued to live in the house she and her family built.

Diane loved Montana, but she was also a proud Canadian and retained her Canadian citizenship throughout her life.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Flora, her 1st husband Dan and her 2nd husband, Lloyd. She is survived by her sister Valerie Tellor, brother William Hettenhausen and son, Stephen of Whitefish, daughter, Kelly of Bozeman and son, Tom of Missoula and her grandchildren – Sara, Daniel, Tara, Mallory, Mari, Demi, Cormac, and Sophie.

Her family will miss her gentleess and grace and will forever admire her strength and perseverance.

A date for Diane's memorial service is to be scheduled for late August or September 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane's memory may be given to Hospice of Missoula or Montana Food Bank.