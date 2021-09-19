Gerald William Linton

Gerald William Linton, 85, of Hamilton, MT, passed away at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, due to complications of COPD.

Gerald was born August 8, 1936, in Priest River, Idaho, to James Robert Linton, Sr, and Cora Ellen (Brumley) Linton. He was the third of 10 children, with seven brothers: Jimmy, Curtis, Larry, Raymond, Denny, Delbert, and Mickey; and two sisters: June (Pettit), and Joy (Altmaier).

Gerald had a wide variety of talents and interests, including planning and pulling off elaborate pranks, but his favorite pastime was fishing.

Growing up and into his adult years, he worked in the logging industry in Priest River. Later, he worked in road construction, building I-90 over Lookout Pass, and constructing missile silos near Great Falls. Eventually, he returned to logging and bought his own truck. Next, he started and operated Linton Excavating. He worked long hours on various projects around the Priest River/Priest Lake area. He worked hard his entire life, but whenever he had a spare moment, he could be found hunting, fishing, or planning a fishing trip, culminating in his favorite fishing hole: Brown's Lake.

Gerald married Beverly Clark in 1956. They had two children, Gerald (Jerry), and Michele. They later divorced.

In 1965, he married Margaret Ann Kappelman. They had one child, Theresa. In 1974, they moved to Lolo, MT, where they bought Piney Woods Cafe, Motel, and Gas Station, and for the next 10+ years they operated a highly successful and memorable business.

After selling Piney Woods, he once again took up logging as a driver and loader operator, this time in Darby, and later on for Seeley Lake Logging, with the Bartlett family.

Gerald retired after a logging injury in 2005. He moved to Corvallis in 2010, where he spent the remainder of his years creating a beautiful environment for himself and the birds and wildlife that passed through his property.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr, and Ellen; brothers, Jimmy, Curtis, Larry, Raymond, and Dennis; and his sister, June Pettit. He is survived by his sister, Joy Altmaier of Priest River, ID; brothers, Delbert and wife Cindy of Spokane, WA; Mickey and wife Vickie of Priest River, ID; his children Jerry and Pat Nooney of Missoula; Michele and husband Don Kisler of Kalispell; Theresa and husband Mike Winn of Missoula; his grandchildren, Holly, Christi, Leslie, Shelby, and Katy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him!

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.