Gerald Glenn Mininger

LOLO -- Gerald Glenn Mininger, 62, passed away from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident on September 24, 2021. Gerald was born June 25, 1959 in Powell County Hospital in Deer Lodge, Montana, to Glenn and Carma Jean {Smith} Mininger. He graduated from Helena Capitol High School in 1977.

After graduation, Gerald worked as a seismographer throughout the U.S. Gerald then started his own business and became a very successful roofing and building contractor in the Missoula valley. He shared his knowledge and love of the trade with budding journeymen which will carry on in the local industry.

In 1989, Gerald met his devoted and loving wife, Nancy Jenter; they later married, and lived and cared for the Little Bear Creek Ranch outside of Lolo, Montana.

Gerald enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing and camping with his wife and many friends. He was an avid Grizzly football, basketball and Lady Griz fan.

Gerald was preceded in death by his mother Carma Jean Mininger, his infant sister Susan, his father and mother-in-law William and Esther Jenter, and his beloved labradoodle dog Molly.

Gerald is survived by his wife Nancy, his father Glenn Mininger, his sister Lois (Pat) DiFronzo, brothers Charles Mininger and Dale (Mischele) Mininger, and sister Charlene (Stephen) Taylor; his nieces and nephews: Shelby Mininger, Katy (John) Vinion, Arron Mininger, Alex Mininger, Sarah Schneider, Aidan Taylor, and Sean Patrick Taylor; and his great niece Echo Mininger, and his spirit poodle Lucy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93 South, Lolo, Montana. A reception will follow.