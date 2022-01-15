Gloria Ann Robertson

Gloria Ann Robertson, age 78, of Glasgow, Montana passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. She was a graduate of Glasgow High School in 1961, and received her BS in teaching from Northern Montana College, Havre, Montana in 1965. She was a teacher in the Glasgow school system for many years.

Gloria's talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished seamstress and quilter, and she enjoyed cooking and baking; her German Chocolate Cake was a favorite by many, and was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Oscar Robertson: brother, Donald "Donnie" Robertson; niece, Tessa Robertson, and nephew, Jacob Robertson Etchart.

She is survived by her son, Brent Flatow; daughters, Marnie Flatow and Heidi (Brien) Gault; two granddaughters, Kyra Flatow and Autumn (Kyler Barney) Gault; grandson, Jonathan "Jonty" Salt; her sister, Elaine (Mike) Rose; brother, Richard "Dick" (Vikki) Robertson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 (time to be determined) at Bell Mortuary in Glasgow, Montana. Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuarymontana.com. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in her name to the Glasgow High School Education Trust.