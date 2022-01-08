Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Potter Jensen
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022

Helen Potter Jensen

Helen Potter Jensen left her home on earth to continue her journey with the Lord on January 2, 2022.

Helen was born to Edith (Touchette) and John Potter Jr on April 9, 1939 in Missoula, MT. She grew up in the Helmville, MT area, where she met and married Wallace Needles. Together they had 7 children, Matt (Joy) Needles, Robyn (Bill) Smith, Ginger (Frank) Apicella, Lisa (Kent) Hamer, Carmel (Kent) Batman, Dan (Barbara) Jensen and Wes (Nicole) Jensen. These children later allowed Helen to enjoy 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She moved to Coeurd d"Alene, ID in 1975, where she continued her education at North Idaho College, earning an Associates Degree in Computer Programming.

She later returned to Missoula, where she worked for several years as a computer programmer. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking for her children and grandchildren at Christmas, gardening, and was a member of River of Life Church for many years, where she met her dear friend Sheril Groves.

Helen is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sisters, Colleen and Darlene

The family would like to send a special thanks to Living Springs Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice for her care. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by Missoulian from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was sad to learn of Helen´s passing. I knew Helen as the older sister of Colleen (Connie) and Lana....Connie being my childhood best friend. I have fond memories of stopping by her house with Connie, and Helen was always very welcoming and I felt comfortable in her home. She was a nice lady. I´m sorry for your loss.
Diana Zinke Logan
Other
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results