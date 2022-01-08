Helen Potter Jensen

Helen Potter Jensen left her home on earth to continue her journey with the Lord on January 2, 2022.

Helen was born to Edith (Touchette) and John Potter Jr on April 9, 1939 in Missoula, MT. She grew up in the Helmville, MT area, where she met and married Wallace Needles. Together they had 7 children, Matt (Joy) Needles, Robyn (Bill) Smith, Ginger (Frank) Apicella, Lisa (Kent) Hamer, Carmel (Kent) Batman, Dan (Barbara) Jensen and Wes (Nicole) Jensen. These children later allowed Helen to enjoy 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She moved to Coeurd d"Alene, ID in 1975, where she continued her education at North Idaho College, earning an Associates Degree in Computer Programming.

She later returned to Missoula, where she worked for several years as a computer programmer. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking for her children and grandchildren at Christmas, gardening, and was a member of River of Life Church for many years, where she met her dear friend Sheril Groves.

Helen is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sisters, Colleen and Darlene

The family would like to send a special thanks to Living Springs Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice for her care. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.