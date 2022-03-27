Henry Szpaller Gnose

Henry wore a small red cape sometimes that said "I am loved," and that was the truth. Joyful, curious and stubborn, Henry also loved in large ways. He loved to swim, to eat chicken (all the birds), and to go anywhere with his mom, who let him sniff on their adventures to his heart's content.

In October 2015, Henry joined the Szpaller Gnose household. The Humane Society of Western Montana brought him up from a shelter in Salmon, Idaho, and the same day the 8-month-old pup arrived in Missoula, his dad brought him home to the Northside. Henry was boogery and wonderful from the start.

In the mornings, he woke up wagging. On his runs, strangers stopped to say he looked like he was running with a smile on his face. He inspired children he didn't know to pet him and the clerks at Ole's to give him sausage sticks.

Henry had his own little mind, and he honked like a goose when he needed to communicate something important. That he knew his dad had hidden a new stuffy on top of the fridge for him. That he sniffed a leftover treat in the cat's treat bowl that he thought he should have (his mom always agreed; his dad defended the cat's sovereignty). The honking was always accompanied by wagging.

Fetching with Henry was a special adventure. He chased the ball and often caught it. But where he chose to drop it was always a surprise and sometimes a mystery, so his mom got to fetch right along with him, and she did not mind that he fetched in zigzags instead of straight lines.

Henry hiked and trotted hundreds of miles in Montana, and he liked best the trails when he and his mom could dip into a cool creek along the way. Swimming was his favorite. He swam at Red Rocks, Flathead Lake and Tower Road. He swam along his dad's kayak in Seeley Lake. When his parents forgot to take a stick to the dock at Finley Point, Henry scanned the lake, jumped into the water, and swam out to a big stick floating many yards away to bring it back for himself. If his parents stopped throwing sticks or pine cones for him in the Rattlesnake Creek and he wasn't in the mood to leave, he swam in place in the current.

Henry was as headstrong as he was happy. Although he loved to swim, he did not like the rain, and if it was raining in the morning, he would refuse to go outside. When his parents tried to coax him, he would look them in the eye and walk backwards, away from the door. One evening, he refused to continue down a trail. His mom believed he sensed an animal in the creekbed under the brush. Henry did not budge until another small group joined to cross the bridge together.

On March 12, Henry felt sick and had X-rays, and the next morning, he underwent surgery for the doctor to remove what he and his parents thought would be part of a ball from his stomach. The blockage turned out to be a large tumor strangling his pancreas and stomach. The team from the Pet Emergency Center showed Henry care and kindness in his last hours.

Henry leaves behind his mom, Keila Szpaller, who is heartbroken, and his dad, Brockton Gnose, who had cooked up a fresh batch of chicken in anticipation of nursing the Booger Bear back to health. He leaves his cat, Patty Pao Pao. He also leaves his Tia Herman and Q, Karen Szpaller and Quinn Pierron, in Burlingame, California; Vovó and Vovô, Marli and Elton Szpaller, in Boise, Idaho; grandparents Victoria and Ron Carrick of Fruita, Colorado; and adopted Auntie T, Tracy Beer, and her Nacho pup of Missoula.

Those who want to remember Henry should live joyfully, sniff thoroughly and walk through the world with open hearts. They should also eat a bit of chicken.