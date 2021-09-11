Menu
Henry David Porter
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021

Henry David Porter

Henry Porter was born September 11, 1998 in Missoula, Montana. As a child, Henry was bright, creative, engaging, and intensely focused on his many inter-ests, often recruiting family and friends to join in his pursuits. Over the years, Henry was passionate about airplanes, dinosaurs, Harry Potter, magic tricks, parkour, and in later years running, working out at the gym, chess and cars. Henry had a curious and insatiable mind and relentless nature; he was never at ease and always on the move. He traveled widely with his family, loved camp-ing and hiking adventures, and experienced life, in all its complexities, in ways that defied his 22 years on this planet. As Henry grew older so did his strug-gles. Despite his inner turmoil and through the many peaks and valleys of his life, Henry's endurance and determination remained unwavering. His life force was immense and dimmed too early for those who loved him. Henry was cher-ished by his family and supported by so many in the community that he chose to exit, tragically, on April 15, 2021. Surviving family include his parents, Mark and Marie Porter; his brother Grant Porter; grandparents Ann Hibbard and Donald Porter; uncle Justin Hibbard; and aunts Kim Porter and Pam Por-ter (Sara Leibscher). He is preceded in death by grandparents John Hibbard and Carolyn Porter. The family hopes that Henry has found the peace that eluded him during his life in this world.

"Let the waters settle and you will see the moon and the stars

mirrored in your own being."

-Rumi

For anyone struggling with mental health or addiction issues, help is available; please reach out to a loved one or professional. The National Suicide Preven-tion Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Missoula Mobile Sup-port Team, 323 W. Alder, Missoula, MT 59802.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol and Dennis Vanhoff
So glad we got to love him for his whole life. One of the fondest memories is Henry as an infant singing non-syllabic tones and Mark saying, "That's his sleepy song." It was time for a nap. Peace be with you.
