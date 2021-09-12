Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert Ross "Herb" Brist
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ronan High School

Herbert 'Herb' Ross Brist

Herbert 'Herb' Ross Brist, 90, died in Missoula August 27, 2021 of COVID Pneumonia. Herb was born April 27, 1931 in Kalispell, MT to Benjamin & Vada (Arnold) Brist. His mother died when Herb was eight years old. His father married Margaret Bushman in 1948.

Reared near Ashley Lake, he attended Mountain View grade school and later, Ronan High School. Herb was a minister of the Gospel for three years before he was drafted into the US Army in 1953, and served nine months as a medic on Okinawa.

After Herb married Karen Nelson August 13, 1955 in Missoula, they lived briefly in Kalispell and in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska where he worked as a carpenter. They settled in Missoula and had four children, Larry, Suzanne, Jerry, and Garry, who lived only nine days. Herb worked over 37 years as a US Postal Service rural mail carrier in Missoula. The Brists had fellowship meetings in their home for over thirty years. After he retired from the USPS, he drove bus for Beach Transportation. When Karen retired, they spent winters in Yuma, AZ and summers in Missoula.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, brothers: Howard, Harold, Freeman, Don, Henry and his sister Lucille Fagler. Survivors include Karen, his wife of 66 years; three children: Larry (Margrethe) of Kennewick, WA; Suzanne Brist and Jerry Brist of Missoula; four sisters Dorothy Hoversland of Middletown, MD; Gladys Martin of Harrison, AR; Leona (Tom) Pipgras of Colbert, WA; and Linda Brist presently in Dubai, three grandsons: Jo (Lindsey) and Hans (Caity) of Boise, ID; and Erik (Sarah) of Kennewick, WA, and two great-grandchildren: Alice and Levi; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family held a private graveside service on August 28.



Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just wanted to let you know our thoughts are with you folks these days. I have so many memories from various phases of my life that your family was a part of. Herb was a faithful and good example to me as a young college student, young father and many other ways. I will continue to try to be more like Herb!
Steve Quigley
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results