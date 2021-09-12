Herbert 'Herb' Ross Brist

Herbert 'Herb' Ross Brist, 90, died in Missoula August 27, 2021 of COVID Pneumonia. Herb was born April 27, 1931 in Kalispell, MT to Benjamin & Vada (Arnold) Brist. His mother died when Herb was eight years old. His father married Margaret Bushman in 1948.

Reared near Ashley Lake, he attended Mountain View grade school and later, Ronan High School. Herb was a minister of the Gospel for three years before he was drafted into the US Army in 1953, and served nine months as a medic on Okinawa.

After Herb married Karen Nelson August 13, 1955 in Missoula, they lived briefly in Kalispell and in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska where he worked as a carpenter. They settled in Missoula and had four children, Larry, Suzanne, Jerry, and Garry, who lived only nine days. Herb worked over 37 years as a US Postal Service rural mail carrier in Missoula. The Brists had fellowship meetings in their home for over thirty years. After he retired from the USPS, he drove bus for Beach Transportation. When Karen retired, they spent winters in Yuma, AZ and summers in Missoula.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, brothers: Howard, Harold, Freeman, Don, Henry and his sister Lucille Fagler. Survivors include Karen, his wife of 66 years; three children: Larry (Margrethe) of Kennewick, WA; Suzanne Brist and Jerry Brist of Missoula; four sisters Dorothy Hoversland of Middletown, MD; Gladys Martin of Harrison, AR; Leona (Tom) Pipgras of Colbert, WA; and Linda Brist presently in Dubai, three grandsons: Jo (Lindsey) and Hans (Caity) of Boise, ID; and Erik (Sarah) of Kennewick, WA, and two great-grandchildren: Alice and Levi; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family held a private graveside service on August 28.