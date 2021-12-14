Howard (Nick) E. Nickelson

Howard (Nick) E. Nickelson 80, passed away peacefully at his residence where he was lovingly cared for by his Granddaughter Alecia and her husband Kyle.

Howard was adopted as a baby by Harley & Violet (Vi) Nickelson. His parents would later divorce, but his blessings continued when both parents remarried, bringing him a larger family to surround him with love. He spent his youth growing, learning, and running with the car crowd in Bozeman, MT. There he met and married his first wife Rose. After completing his service in the Army National Guard, they set off on an odyssey of hard work and adventure, raising their three children as they moved around Western Montana. Howard worked for the Bureau of Public Roads and subsequently the U.S. Forest Service, eventually settling down in Missoula. Howard (Dad) often worked a second job to help keep a "roof over our heads".

Some of his extra jobs included being a fire fighter for Missoula Rural Fire and serving as an EMT for the ambulance service. He loved to help people, and these duties fit that mission perfectly. He was elevated through the ranks of his full- time job with the USFS quickly. At one point he learned computer programming, using only the technical manuals on writing code.

He and Rose parted, and he was later remarried to Margaret (Margy) Carlisle. He was promoted to computer specialist and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. He helped developed the FirePlan system, and served at many fire camps throughout the West. Moving from Montana to San Francisco resulted in a bit of culture shock, but they thrived and made many lifelong friends along the way.

After 30+ years with the USFS he retired, eventually settling down in Eagle Point, OR. He enjoyed helping each year with the Avenue of Flags, and drove thousands of miles volunteering for Call-A-Ride, helping people get to their medical appointments. He and Marg were tickled to live in Eagle Point, and were grateful for many wonderful years there. Dad loved nature, travel, history, and woodworking. He was an avid reader and possessed a great sense of humor! Thanks, Dad for teaching us to camp, fish, hunt, swim, and to identify all kinds of flora and fauna.

Howard was proceeded in death by his parents Stanley & Vi Ferguson and Harley & Lola Nickelson all of Bozeman, MT. Howard was also proceeded in death by his wife of 42 years Margy. His first wife of 18 years Rose, and his son Ross. Howard is survived by his brother Leland Ferguson (wife Pam Heller), his son Todd Nickelson, daughter Leslee (husband Lynn) Everard along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Memorials can be made in support of wildlife conservation or public lands. Per his request, there will be no services.