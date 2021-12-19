Howard Earl Reinhardt



Howard Earl Reinhardt died at his home in Missoula in the early morning of November 20, 2021.



He was born March 16, 1927, in Nez Perce, Idaho, the third of four sons, to Edith Smith and George Rey Reinhardt. His grandparents had migrated from the Midwest and homesteaded on the Nez Perce prairie, bringing with them farming skills as well as a start of hardy peonies. His parents struggled to raise their four boys during the Great Depression. Howard later recalled their struggles and hardships with nostalgia and affection. In 1937, his family moved to Lewiston, Idaho.



Howard was drafted into the army in the spring of 1945, following his freshman year of college. After basic training in Texas, he worked as a company clerk in Korea for ten months. He was honorably discharged in January, 1947, in time to register for spring semester at the University of Idaho, at age nineteen.



Although neither of his parents went to college (his mother had a year of training to be a teacher at Lewiston Normal School), all of the boys graduated from the University of Idaho. Howard went on to earn an M.S. from Washington State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, all in mathematics.



While studying in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Howard met Chin Won Suh, a student from Korea, whose high school classmate from Seoul was dating one of his fellow graduate students. Chin Won and Howard married in June, 1956. Their oldest daughter, Elizabeth, was born in Ann Arbor in 1957. Two more children, Forest in 1958, and Claire in 1966, were born in Missoula.



The mathematics department at the University of Montana had asked Don Higman, a professor on sabbatical in Ann Arbor, to recruit a statistician; Howard was offered the position. Howard had known Montana only as the other side of the Bitterroot Mountains he and his family had hunted and fished, and the offer was almost too good to be true. He accepted it and never regretted his decision.



A life-long Democrat, Howard believed in the power of education, and harbored a deep appreciation of the public university system. Howard tried to live by his version of the Golden Rule: "Be kind." He was committed to the value of the liberal arts, and devoted his life to the University of Montana from 1957 to his retirement in 1988, as professor, chairman of the math department, and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He served at various times as President of the Faculty Senate and the university teachers' union. In 1977 he and his colleague Don Loftsgaarden published a college textbook, Elementary Probability and Statistical Reasoning.



Howard was a visiting professor in 1968 at the University of Lucknow, India. In 1972-73, he was at Imperial College, London, and in 1987 and 1991 he taught at Sophia University in Tokyo.



After his retirement from the University he served on the board of the Missoula Aging Service. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Missoula Public Library, helping with the fundraising for the old, and welcoming the new. Howard was an avid and eclectic reader with a special love of Dickens and Hardy. For many years he attended the Men's Book Group at the University Congregational Church. He was a fisherman and hunter of sorts: glad to be out and about, but happy to come home. He cultivated his garden, and beginning with the rootlets from the Nez Perce prairie and Lewiston River bottoms, he and Chin Won created a peony garden in the Rattlesnake Valley. On the last Wednesday in June when the peonies bloomed, they threw a garden party for neighbors and friends. This tradition continued until 2020. On the last Wednesday in June, 2022, a peony garden party is planned to celebrate his life.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he leaves his wife, Chin Won; children: Elizabeth (Roger Christopher, Arlee); Forest (Susan Ertman, Belmont, MA) and Claire (Tai Alley, Albuquerque, NM); grandchildren: Kelsey Christopher (Phoenix, AZ); Caitlin Christopher (Justin Riehl, Kalispell), Theodore Lewis Reinhardt-Ertman (Belmont, MA), and Calvin Clark Reinhardt-Ertman (Madison, WI).



Howard and Chin Won were honored when their friends created a peony garden named after them, on the University campus at the foot of the Mount Sentinel. Contributions in Howard's memory may be made to the Reinhardt Peony Garden Fund at the University of Montana Foundation, PO Box 7159, Missoula 59807, or the Five Valleys Land Trust, 120 Hickory Street, suite B, Missoula 59801.



His family wishes to express deep gratitude to the medical and health professionals who saw him through the last years and months with unfailing kindness and skill: St. Patrick Hospital, the Western Montana Clinic, 5-Valleys Urology, Partners in Home Care, Harvest Home Care, and Dr. Jennifer Gibson-Snyder.

