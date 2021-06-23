Hugh Davidson

HAMILTON - A Celebration of Life for Hugh Davidson will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a tailgate reception following in the funeral home's community room. Please wear your favorite Montana Griz, Denver Bronco or your favorite football teams attire. Condolences may be left for the family at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=http-3A__www.dalyleachchapel.com&d=DwIDaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=DsvWcjDWg6SqjL3Ahg9PLJPcvXWPNpO8mBXI8UNjVng&m=SPDCfKQ4pXHJjy6BRVoztdGSM48bbN17Fe0e3sZUNzU&s=jyk7pUs18uSXQjDsI5-bON--4zt3oR5bv4a6qSsujtk&e=