Hugh W. Smith

Hugh W. Smith passed away at 92 years of age, peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 12th. Hugh was a most generous man who had a loving heart and a sharp mind. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Hugh was born in 1929 in New York City and placed for adoption with his twin Sister Victoria . He grew up in Minneapolis with his twin as they were both adopted together. Hugh traveled to Missoula as a young man where he met the love of his life Dorothy Dunn. They married in 1952. Hugh spent his career in sales. He worked for a fortune 500 tobacco company . After many promotions he eventually became head of marketing for the company . Hugh retired at an early age because he wanted to return to his beloved Missoula where he had met Dorothy. Hugh had a very busy retirement. He involved himself in many community organizations and activities and he ran for county clerk and recorder . He kept busy with his business ventures in the excavating and construction field and with his rental properties. Hugh lost Dorothy to cancer in 2005 and his twin Sister passed away in 2017. He is survived by his son, Malcolm, His Granddaughters, Ruth and Hannah and his Great Grandson, Havard.