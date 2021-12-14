Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hugh W. Smith

Hugh W. Smith

Hugh W. Smith passed away at 92 years of age, peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 12th. Hugh was a most generous man who had a loving heart and a sharp mind. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Hugh was born in 1929 in New York City and placed for adoption with his twin Sister Victoria . He grew up in Minneapolis with his twin as they were both adopted together. Hugh traveled to Missoula as a young man where he met the love of his life Dorothy Dunn. They married in 1952. Hugh spent his career in sales. He worked for a fortune 500 tobacco company . After many promotions he eventually became head of marketing for the company . Hugh retired at an early age because he wanted to return to his beloved Missoula where he had met Dorothy. Hugh had a very busy retirement. He involved himself in many community organizations and activities and he ran for county clerk and recorder . He kept busy with his business ventures in the excavating and construction field and with his rental properties. Hugh lost Dorothy to cancer in 2005 and his twin Sister passed away in 2017. He is survived by his son, Malcolm, His Granddaughters, Ruth and Hannah and his Great Grandson, Havard.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Malcom So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing your dad, whether it was in my store, Budget CDs or wherever around town our paths would cross. Always a great conversation! He was a good guy and I will always remember him. May his memory be a blessing. Take care. Fred Downing
Fred Downing
December 15, 2021
I was fortunate to meet Hugh during my father's short stay at Grizzly peak. Hugh looked out for dad and made sure he was comfortable and happy. He was a very thoughtful man and I am happy our paths crossed for a brief time.
Shelley
December 14, 2021
Hugh was a dear neighbor to everyone in the Hayes Creek area. He was kind, generous, and we enjoyed sitting with him and hearing his stories. He will always be remembered fondly.
Dana & Cris Lund
December 14, 2021
Hugh was such a kind man and a funny man. I know he will be missed by his friends at Grizzly Peak.
Randy & Lena Jordan
December 14, 2021
Malcolm, so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. He was a very kind and generous man. He and my dad (Marvin) spent a lot of time together through the years. Hugh has a special place in my heart and I talk about your dad often. Christi (Stenerson) Rudolph
Christi R. Rudolph
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results