Ireane K. Nelson

Ireane K. Nelson – 83 of Missoula passed away on Friday December 10, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 10, 1938 to E. Harold and Dollie Haines McLaughlin in Lewiston Idaho

She graduated from Orofino High School in 1956. Ireane received her LPN degree from Missoula College.

Ireane married William "Bill" Nelson on March 7, 1964 in Spokane, Washington.

They were blessed with three daughters Teresa, Tammy and Bille Jo.

She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Nelson, Parents Harold and Dollie McLaughlin sister Pearl Jean and grandson, Ryan Pocan.

She is survived by her daughters Teresa (Calvin ) Shelley, Tammy (Greg) Pocan, Billie Jo (Dusty) Tebay; Grandchildren Cayla (Josh) Betz, Jamie (Chandler) Booth, Heidi Ringlee, Jacob (Kaitlyn) Shelley and AJ Pocan; Great grandchildren Carson and Josie Betz, Jentry and Ashlynn Ringlee; Cousins Dori Bond and Reva Stansbury ; friend Carolyn Squires and Ireane's special 'grand-pup', Riley. Look for full obituary and service details at www.gardencityfh.com/obituary-listing