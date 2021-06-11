J. Daniel Schuler

J. Daniel Schuler, born August 24, 1961 to Joe and Linda Schuler, passed away from open heart surgery on June 4, 2021.

Dan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Linda Schuler of Corvallis, MT; wife, Barbara Ann (Robertson) Schuler; daughter, Sarah Ann Schuler; in-laws, Ray (Beverly) Robertson, Alan (Dixie), Dale (Karen), Todd (Marcia), and Mark (Juleen) Robertson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Dan was known for his beautiful singing voice and was always humming or singing. He was a lover of antique cars and collected hand guns. He had a very dry sense of humor and wit. He loved to make people laugh. He was very intelligent and loved to compete with the Jeopardy contestants, and would often win Final Jeopardy.

Funeral and viewing to be held June 14, 2021. The viewing will begin at 10 AM with a funeral service following directly after at 11 AM. Both will take place at the LDS Chapel at 3050 South Ave Missoula, MT. There will be a luncheon following the service. Graveside service immediately following the luncheon at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula, MT. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.