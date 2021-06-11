Menu
J. Daniel Schuler
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

J. Daniel Schuler

J. Daniel Schuler, born August 24, 1961 to Joe and Linda Schuler, passed away from open heart surgery on June 4, 2021.

Dan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Linda Schuler of Corvallis, MT; wife, Barbara Ann (Robertson) Schuler; daughter, Sarah Ann Schuler; in-laws, Ray (Beverly) Robertson, Alan (Dixie), Dale (Karen), Todd (Marcia), and Mark (Juleen) Robertson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Dan was known for his beautiful singing voice and was always humming or singing. He was a lover of antique cars and collected hand guns. He had a very dry sense of humor and wit. He loved to make people laugh. He was very intelligent and loved to compete with the Jeopardy contestants, and would often win Final Jeopardy.

Funeral and viewing to be held June 14, 2021. The viewing will begin at 10 AM with a funeral service following directly after at 11 AM. Both will take place at the LDS Chapel at 3050 South Ave Missoula, MT. There will be a luncheon following the service. Graveside service immediately following the luncheon at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula, MT. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb & Sarah, We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you both.
Tadd & Sara Nye
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our love is sent to all of you. Bruce was so proud to become an uncle, when Bruce was in 2nd grade, when Danny was born! We keep Danny close in our hearts.
Bruce & Janet Babbitt
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! You are in my thoughts and prayers. Dan will be missed. Please let me know if you or Sarah need anything
Marcia Robertson
Family
June 11, 2021
Barb, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Riley
June 11, 2021
