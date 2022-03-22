Jack L. Lehman Sr.

Jack L. Lehman Sr. passed peacefully away on March 3 ,2022 at the age of 87 from natural causes. He had been living in Clarkston, Washington. Jack was born to John E. Lehman and Grace M. Lehman (Terry) on Nov. 2, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He spent his younger yrs. In Raymond, Nebraska. When Jack was 6 yrs. old the family moved to a farm in Ravalli County, Montana (At 3 Mile). He met Karolen A. Gahagan in Stevensville, Montana and they were married on May 21, 1952. The newlyweds moved to Msla., Mont., where Jack went to work for White Pine Mill and Karolen was a homemaker. In later years he would have the " best job ever" as he would put it. Driving for Missoula Cartage Company. Which he did till having to retire. Jack and Karolen had 3 children. Jack L.Lehman Jr. (Andrea) of Msla, Mont., Kathleen M. Rogers of Msla., Mont., Karen P. Hunt (Michael W.) of Clarkston, Washington. They had 5 grandchildren. Darcie Anne Marie Kirkaldie, (deceased)., Danielle A. Rogers of Msla, Mont., Joshua K.Lehman (Kirsten) of Mountain Home, Idaho, Alecia A. VanPelt (Polakow) of Sand Point , Idaho., Jessica L.Lehman of Portland, Oregon. Jacks children and Grandchildren will greatly miss the man they called their "Hero". He was always in his happy place when with his family and friends. You were truly blessed if Jack had been a part of your journey in this life. He is now rejoicing in heaven with his soulmate Karolen and granddaughter Darcie Anne. "Oh what a reunion that must have been" Dad and Mom you were truly blessings to many, but to your children and grandchildren you were cherished. We will hold down the fort here on earth till we meet again.