Jacob Franklin Haas

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Jacob Franklin Haas, or Jake to most, on September 2, 2021. Jacob was born on October 29, 1987, to Richard C. Haas and Donna Lee Anderson Haas in Corpus Christi, Texas. He spent the early years of his life in the Philippines, exploring Asia with his younger brother and parents, since his dad is in the golf course design and construction industry, which meant frequent moves and travel. Then he moved back to the US in 1998 to Folsom, CA to continue his primary and secondary education. In 2003, the family moved again to Missoula, MT, where he graduated from high school and then moved to Chicago to attend DeVry University. Jake earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Science and went into the tech industry following college.

Jake was our first born and certainly an experiment for two rookie parents, but we loved him as much as any two people on planet Earth and wanted nothing more than to see him grow into a healthy young man. Jake had his share of accomplishments and defeats, but to all who knew him, he will be most remembered for his loyalty and love for friends and family.

He had a quirky sense of humor and was very intelligent but preferred to be considered a common man. Jacob, you were anything but common! From his love of collectibles (comic books to anything Harry Potter) to his love of cooking and a top-shelf bourbon, Jake was his own man and lived life his own way. Good or bad, Jake was Jake!

His sweet smile and kind heart could light up a room, and we will move forward remembering that light and joy that he brought into our lives. Jacob, we will miss you dearly until the time that we can be reunited in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. May you find the happiness that you so deserved and the freedom to fly with the angels. We know that you were greeted in Heaven by your grandfathers, Frank Anderson and Charles Haas, and your grandmother, Donna Anderson, along with many friends and relatives who welcomed you with open arms. God bless your young soul and may you rest in eternal peace. You will be loved forever as a son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend, and devoted partner, Jacob Franklin Haas.

Jacob is survived by his parents, his brother, Jordan Richard Haas, his grandmother, Darlene Haas, his partner, Carrie, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family is having a private ceremony at this time and will host a 'Celebration of Jake's Life' event in the spring/summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition. Advocacy-Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition (mhaadvocacy.org) Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.beveragefamilyfh.com