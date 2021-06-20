James "Jim" Wesley Chilcote

James "Jim" Chilcote, 74, of Lolo passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Community Medical Center related to an unexpected illness.

Jim was born April 10, 1947 in Casper, Wyoming to Roscoe and Laura Chilcote. He was raised by his father and his grandparents Russell and Eva. He was educated in the Casper Public Schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1965. That summer he joined the United States Navy. He served honorably and completed a tour in Vietnam.

He married Teresa "Terry" Schlenker (his beloved pen-pal while he was in Vietnam) on December 11, 1968, in Jordan, MT. They moved to Imperial Beach where Jim was stationed with the Navy. When his military duties were completed in 1969, they resided in Jordon where Jim worked for the county road department, and for a couple of the local ranchers. After three years in Jordan they moved to Sidney, where his first son, Chad, was born. Shortly after, he and the family moved to the Missoula-Lolo area which remained their home until the present time. A few years after moving to the Missoula- Lolo area his second son, Devlin, was born.

In 1989 Jim started working for Montana Rail Link as a machinist. He retired after 19.5 years of dedication to the company. He was also an amateur blacksmith.

Jim was a very giving man who enjoyed spending time with his family, and his two horses, Fancy and Rusty. He volunteered as a Scout Master for several years and was named Scout Master of the Year in 1985. Along with his wife Terry, he also volunteered for the Montana Special Olympics. After his wife passed away, his love for horses brought him to volunteer for Faith Therapeutic Riding Service. He also enjoyed telling stories, taking his boys hunting, yearly naval ship reunions at different locations across the country (hosting the 2011 reunion in Missoula), and was an avid knife collector.

Jim was preceded in death by his lovly wife, Teresa "Terry" Schlenker both of his grandparents, both of his parents Roscoe Chilcote and Laura Large,his step dad Big Chuck and his brother Charlie.

Jim is survived by his two sons Chad and Devlin Chilcote. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at Sunset Memorial with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. A burial service will immediately follow the funeral service. A reception for family and friends will follow the burial service. This will also be held at Sunset Memorial. Services will be held at 10:30 am on June 24, 2021 and a reception will follow.