James (Jim) W. Clay

James (Jim) W. Clay passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the age of 78 while in Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA due to COVID pneumonia. Jim was born on January 25,1943 in Deer Lodge, MT, but spent his childhood living in Butte, MT. The tenth of twelve children, Jim experienced many challenges and hardships, but overcame them to become a beloved husband and father, and successful businessman.

Jim left Butte after his eighteenth birthday and moved to Seeley Lake where he started his logging career and met the love of his life, Connie Herbert. Jim and Connie married in 1962, starting a committed partnership filled with hard work, laughs, love, family and friendships. Jim was a patriot and a true Montanan. He was well respected in the communities he lived and worked in and known for his strong work ethic, love of the outdoors, and competitive nature. Jim was as tough as they come. His love of competition began as a young boy (probably because he was the tenth child) and continued throughout his life. He played basketball, football, was a boxer, snowmobiler, loved water sports, motorcycling, logger days, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He even learned to play online cribbage with his grandchildren during the COVID quarantine period!

His successful logging career provided a perfect avenue for Jim to enjoy his love of the woods in the beautiful Montana wilderness. A love that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Jim retired from logging after 40 plus years and spent his retirement traveling, winters in Arizona, and enjoying his grandchildren.

His greatest love was for his family. He was the true patriarch of our family, loved and adored by all. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Clay. He leaves behind two children: Shelley Clay Miller (John Miller) and Jim E. Clay (Susan Clay); Six grandchildren: Brittany Cona (Mike Cona), Bryanne Andrews, Jessica Andrews, Jennifer Andrews, Natalie Clay, and Nicholas Clay; and extended family.

No service is planned at this time, but feel free to post memories on the Hennessey Funeral Homes website at https://www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/James-Clay