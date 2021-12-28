James "Jim" Cook

St. Ignatius-James "Jim" Cook passed away at his home on December 18, 2021. He was born June 15, 1945, in Borger, Texas.

After graduating Crooked Oak High School in Oklahoma City, he broke and trained horses, and then entered the Army for a tour in the Vietnam War 65 - 67. He returned to Oklahoma and took a job at Fife Corporation.

He met Donna Bond and they married in 1972. They had their son, Todd, in 1974.

Jim graduated Oscar in Rose Junior College and the family moved to Stillwater, OK for a new Electrical Power Operations program at Oklahoma State University.

Jim worked at two Power Companies in Oklahoma. His daughter, Culley, was born in 1978 and the Cooks moved when she was four, to Colstrip, Montana. Jim worked as an operator there for 17 years.

In 1999, Jim and the family moved to St. Ignatius, and started their business, Diamond Dog Enterprises; boarding, grooming and training dogs for 22 years!

Jim was predeceased by his parents; Goldie Griewahn and Louie Cook, his sister, Lillian Stovall, his brother, Bobby Cook, and many aunts and uncles.

Jim will be missed by his wife Donna; son, Todd, and granddaughters, Kayleigh (Ethan) and India; his daughter, Culley "Cook" Kitzman (Chris), and their son, Blake; Jim's youngest sister, Paula (Leroy) Simmons, and her children, Casey and Trista, and their children, Kendrick and Gevin; Lillian's children, Duane, Daniel, and Sarah, and Bobby's daughter, Sherry and their families.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 10 AM at the St. Ignatius Christian Church. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.