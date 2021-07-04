Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Franklin Culligan
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT

James Franklin Culligan

Thompson Falls - James Franklin Culligan of San Diego CA and Thompson Falls MT, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Thompson Falls, MT.

Jim was born in Missoula MT on Nov. 4, 1936 to Clifford and Tillie (Muster) Culligan. He was raised on the family ranch in Camas Prairie with his twin brother John (Jack) Delano Culligan. Jim graduated from Hot Springs High School and earned his degree in electrical engineering from Gonzaga University. Though he worked for several companies, he was most proud of his work on the Apollo moonshot missions of NASA. His later work for the Navy, ensured the security of the nation through the engineering of guidance systems.

He married Carol Ann Bradshaw of Walla Walla WA, and they had two sons, Brian and Kevin. Jim enjoyed touring in his vintage Cadillacs, was an accomplished Banjo musician, and a passionate fly fisherman.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, and his brother Jack.

Jim is survived by his son Brian and daughter-in-law Kerri (Chin), son Kevin and daughter-in-law Cheryl (Whistler), his friend Bonnie Umphrey, his cousin Sharon Fike, and his sister-in-law Jeannie Culligan.

Internment was at Lakeview Cemetery, Polson, MT. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published by Missoulian on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.