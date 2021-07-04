James Franklin Culligan

Thompson Falls - James Franklin Culligan of San Diego CA and Thompson Falls MT, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Thompson Falls, MT.

Jim was born in Missoula MT on Nov. 4, 1936 to Clifford and Tillie (Muster) Culligan. He was raised on the family ranch in Camas Prairie with his twin brother John (Jack) Delano Culligan. Jim graduated from Hot Springs High School and earned his degree in electrical engineering from Gonzaga University. Though he worked for several companies, he was most proud of his work on the Apollo moonshot missions of NASA. His later work for the Navy, ensured the security of the nation through the engineering of guidance systems.

He married Carol Ann Bradshaw of Walla Walla WA, and they had two sons, Brian and Kevin. Jim enjoyed touring in his vintage Cadillacs, was an accomplished Banjo musician, and a passionate fly fisherman.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, and his brother Jack.

Jim is survived by his son Brian and daughter-in-law Kerri (Chin), son Kevin and daughter-in-law Cheryl (Whistler), his friend Bonnie Umphrey, his cousin Sharon Fike, and his sister-in-law Jeannie Culligan.

Internment was at Lakeview Cemetery, Polson, MT.