James L. Handley

It is with great sadness we write that our beloved husband, father, and grandfather James Lawrence Handley passed away, March 26th, 2022, of natural causes.

He was born January 6th, 1938, to Harold and Lucille Handley in Miles City, Montana.

As a young boy he was raised with deep strong relationships with his family and extended family. Gathering a few times, a year around the campfire, these remained favorite family traditions until the end.

After high school, he worked as a watchmaker apprentice then enlisted in the US Navy December 1957-1959. Cousin Roy had a few buddies looking for help in watchmaking and called Jim to use his skillset in Missoula. This started a 43-year-career at Bob Ward and Sons. In the first year in Missoula, he frequented the Snappy Café where he met a bubbly, cute and fun-loving waitress. He was smitten. After a few months he asked for her hand in marriage and Gladys Stiner said yes. This led to 60 years of marriage they celebrated October of 2021.

Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife Gladys, Shelly (Marty), Terry (Kirk), Taleen (Lee), Chad (Michelle), 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Helen and brother Joe.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Harold and Lucille, brother John and grandson Weston.

We will forever be indebted for the example of love and devotion to his family, who were the light of his life. In fact, he was proclaimed Father of the Year in 1977 by his young children and dog Brute. The infectious love his family had for each other filled every room they gathered in. As family mourns his loss, his patient spirit and dedication will continue to be kept alive. Services will be held Friday, April 22nd at the Christian Assembly Foursquare Church at 1:30, a graveside military service at the VA Cemetery at 3:00 PM; reception to follow.

In memoriam, gather with your family and love them unconditionally the way Jim loved his. In lieu of flowers we ask you donate to the Shriners Children's Hospital.