Senator James Gene "Jim" Shockley USMC Major retired
FUNERAL HOME
Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton
1206 South 2nd Street
Hamilton, MT

Senator James Gene "Jim" Shockley, USMC Major retired.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 411 S. 5th St. Hamilton, MT At 11 AM, Saturday, June 19th, 2021. Rev. James A. Connor will preside.

A reception will follow the Mass at the St. Francis Pastoral Life Center.

The committal service will be at 14:30 at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby. The inurnment will take place after the services. The Marine Corps Honor Guard will fold and present the flag. The Marine Corps league and American Legion Post 47 will provide the rifle salute with Taps. The Montana Highway Patrol will provide an Honor Guard and present special honors throughout the services. The Hamilton Masonic lodge will provide the Masonic ritual at the graveside.

The services will be simultaneously webcast via Facebook page - Ronald E. Brothers, Brothers Mortuary and Crematory for those that can't attend in person. Please call Brothers Mortuary and Crematory at 406-363-1111 with any questions.



Published by Missoulian on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
411 S. 5th St., Hamilton, MT
Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton
Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Brother. See you on the other side. Semper Fidelis
Mike Scheerer USMC VIETNAM
June 17, 2021
Jim was a good man, a courageous Marine and my friend. Loving and faithful husband to Marilee, Jim was an American Original. He invariably made you smile, whether in his presence or just recalling him. Semper Fi, old man!
Tom Eagen
Friend
June 7, 2021
The finest man I ever knew. Period. I would never have got through OCS without him! Spent the next 50+ years needling him ... Semper Fi, Shockley !!
sully
Friend
June 7, 2021
I´m so sorry. I always enjoyed Jim and his sense of humor when he´d come into the Clerk of Court´s office. I smile when I think of him! My heart is with his family.
Debbie Harmon
Work
June 6, 2021
