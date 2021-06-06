Senator James Gene "Jim" Shockley, USMC Major retired.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 411 S. 5th St. Hamilton, MT At 11 AM, Saturday, June 19th, 2021. Rev. James A. Connor will preside.

A reception will follow the Mass at the St. Francis Pastoral Life Center.

The committal service will be at 14:30 at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Darby. The inurnment will take place after the services. The Marine Corps Honor Guard will fold and present the flag. The Marine Corps league and American Legion Post 47 will provide the rifle salute with Taps. The Montana Highway Patrol will provide an Honor Guard and present special honors throughout the services. The Hamilton Masonic lodge will provide the Masonic ritual at the graveside.

The services will be simultaneously webcast via Facebook page - Ronald E. Brothers, Brothers Mortuary and Crematory for those that can't attend in person. Please call Brothers Mortuary and Crematory at 406-363-1111 with any questions.