James "Jim" Ed Stubblefield

Jim Stubblefield of Hamilton was born in Castella California February 19, 1942 to Elmer Harold Stubblefield and Virginia Alfretta Sherman Stubblefield. He joined an older sister, Phyllis.

During his childhood near Dunsmuir and Castle Crags his mother often admonished her active son to "go play in the woods". This began Jim's enthusiasm for nature, his curiosity, and love of adventure.

Jim was exhilarated by running rivers, especially in flood stage. He also loved thunderstorms and butterflies. He was an intrepid fly fisherman, wading rivers, pulling trash from logjams, and swimming rapids. He rafted, kayaked, and canoed many Montana, Idaho, and Southwest rivers. Jim also hiked, climbed, skied, hunted, sailed and played football.

He travelled extensively including to Mongolia, Russia, Asia, Scandinavia, South America, Mexico and the Southwest. His travels were enhanced by his geography degree.

Both his travels and floats were often solo or with just one or at most several close friends. The Middle Fork of the Salmon topped his list. He floated it for five decades.

Jim worked a number of jobs including longshoreman, Missoula rural fireman, and brakeman for BNSF Railroad.

Jim died peacefully June 6, 2021 from complications of an early March heart attack. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis, and his son Mike.

He is survived by his former wife, Susan Stubblefield, Mike's mother, of Missoula.

Jim was fond of his 3 nieces, in Northern California. They also survive him: Sherry Fleming (Bill), of Roseville, Lynda Moore (Gene), of Rio Linda, and Patricia Tampas (John) of Orangevale.

Jim will be deeply missed by a variety of close friends with whom he shared "grand adventures", work, travels, animated conversations, numerous books, laughter and kindness.

Jim is singularly missed by his special friend and frequent companion of 27 years, Judith Fraser, of Hamilton.

As Jim would say to them all, "We generally managed to have a good time."

Jim was a complicated, private, kind and good man.

He contributed to numerous environmental and socially progressive causes.

At his request no formal or public services will be held.