James (Jim) Thayer

Jim slipped away quietly from his earthly home to be with Jesus on June 1st, 2021, with his loving daughters by his side. Jim's ashes will reside at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.

Jim was a father to two daughters, Cherie, age 48 and Tonya, age 46, a brother to three, David, Peter and Tom and their families and a grandfather/step-grandfather to 5. He shared the last half of his life with his love Lynette Brooks. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Jim grew up in the greater Seattle area and lived throughout western Washington in his early years raising his family. He served in the United States Air Force and was a combat veteran in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He had a dream to live out his later years in Montana so around 25 years ago, he moved to Thompson Falls and then to Trout Creek, Montana where he lived until his passing.

Jim was a quiet person but cared tremendously about his community. He loved to camp and enjoyed fishing in the many rivers, lakes and oceans where he lived. He also loved the wildlife and fed a group of deer behind his home in Trout Creek for many years. He was an avid and talented photographer, coin collector and computer wiz.

We will miss you dad and look forward to seeing you again when the time comes.