James Alton Waller

May 27, 2021 at about 7:50 am, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Son, Uncle, Dear Friend and Hero to his family-James Alton Waller left this earth to fly high with his Heavenly family.

Jim fought and won his battle with prostate cancer in 2020, to be diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021. He was tough and determined and was winning his second round of cancer until the news came Thursday-May 20th that the cancer had spread to his brain. There were just seven days left to his beautiful life. Jim was wrapped in love during this difficult journey by his entire family and his closest friends up until the very last breath. A big smile lit up Jims face as he took his final ride in his 1970 marlboro maroon corvette with his son Bryan this past week.

Jim grew up in Froid, Montana on his family's farm. He moved to Missoula in 1963 to attend the University of Montana.

Jim married the love of his life, Donna Gene Jette on November 27, 1965. Fifty-five and one half years they laughed, cried, triumphed their way to a beautiful marriage, a relationship that is one of a kind and experienced by few. They attended many weddings and during the Anniversary Dance, were always the last ones standing and offering wisdom to the newly married couple. They both took much pride in this accomplishment. Their children and grand-children admired what an amazing example of love that they set for their family. December 18, 2015 Jim and Donna renewed their wedding vows in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico honoring their 50th year of marriage.

Burnouts, race cars, drag cars, anything with a motor is what you would find at Jim and Donnas. Jim owned and operated Quality Automotive for over 25 years. He was a favorite at the old Miller Creek Raceway dirt track in his car known as #140. Lost Creek Raceway was another special place where he got to show off his mechanics and his ability to build absolutely anything into a masterpiece. He built a drag car with his son Bryan and drag racing became a big part of family summers while we were growing up.

Summers took Jim and his family to Flathead Lake, where you would find them all gathering and camping and making amazing memories. Jim, after placing his captains hat on, would spend all day pulling his children, grandchildren and friends behind the boat. If you received a big old grin and chuckle, that meant he had dumped someone off the tube into the water. Campfires, beer pancakes, Moscow mules, smores, cornhole, board games, many laughs, many cherished moments.

Jim was a master at woodworking. He and Donna spent the last two decades collecting, refinishing and repurposing antiques, building furniture and attending Vintage Markets. They were known all over the Northwest as being the best. They were the perfect team and could create and dream up any together. Their work adorns many family homes.

Jim and Donna raised three children who blessed them with 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Jim and Donnas daughter: Kimberly Dawn-her children Beau James, Madison Jodi, Dylann Johlie. Beaus wife Heather Nicole-their children Addisyn Nicole, Camryn James & Owyn Grace Alton.

Jim and Donnas son Bryan James, his wife Ronie Templeton and his children Christine Marie, Austin James, Bryanne Elizabeth and Chelsey Jo-her child Hazel Marie.

Their youngest daughter Deanna Rae, her husband Lance Canning and Deannas children-Carley Rae and Connor Jaymes.

To say Jim was the hero of his family is not saying nearly enough. He was the strongest most loving man that at times needed not speak, his presence spoke every necessary word. With each new addition to the family, his love grew bigger and stronger and even more grounded. He was very proud of his family and they of him. All in his presence knew his devotion and love for his family. His helping hand to a stranger or a friend. His kind, gentleness that will be dearly missed, but never forgotten

Jims life will continue to be celebrated by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister Sharon Harmon and brother Tom Waller and families, along with the many friends and acquaintances that were fortunate to hold time and love in Jims life.

Jim is reunited with his loved ones who passed before him. His father Halles Oliver and mother, Mary Wilma, sister Donna Rae and grandson Trevor Jodi.

The family would like to thank Dr. Proper, Dr Lynch, The Community Cancer Care & Prevention staff and especially daughter, Deanna for their passion and dedication to giving Jim the best love and care. We would also like to thank Partners Hospice, nurses Terry and Tawnya for their gentleness, their compassion and wisdom in the most difficult moments, to give Jim a peaceful path through his journey. We are grateful.

A celebration of Jims life will be held on July 17, 2021.

For details please email: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Harriet Anderson Memorial Fund at Community Medical Center.