Jan Day

We are sad to announce that Jan Day, 72, of Stevensville passed away at home the afternoon of June, 2, 2021.

Jan (don't call her Janice unless you're her mother) was born in Los Angeles on March 18, 1949 to Harold and Bonnie Lupac. Her brother, John (Beatty, Nevada), came along 18 months later.

In her early 20's she moved to Oregon, but in 1975 she found her way to the beautiful state of Montana and never looked back.

Jan spent years thriving in real estate. She made many lifelong friends in the process and thoroughly enjoyed helping people fulfill their dreams. She was so caring, helpful and always went above and beyond for her clients, as she did her friends and family. Towards the end of her career she made a change to become a mortgage loan officer for a couple local banks and finally GMAC mortgage.

She was witty with such a great sense of humor, often coming up with repeatable funny and clever sayings. She always loved a good sci-fi movie, or anything to do with aliens, vampires, werewolves and terrorizing monsters out to get the town folk. But, more than anything Jan loved the ocean. Being a certified diver, she and her beloved husband Al even enjoyed several tropical excursions together.

Jan was an accomplished guitar player and singer in her earlier days and always had many many hobbies to keep busy with. You might find her rockhounding, beading, doing cross stitch, making pine needle baskets or jewelry, or gardening (she could grow anything) just to name a few. Jan also loved to cook up feasts for friends and family or anyone in need.

Jan was a nurturer, a kind hearted soul with a fighting spirit -some may even say stubborn- keeping her chin up while enduring hardships and encouraging others. She was an encourager to so many, and will be very missed by so many, as well.

Jan is survived by a loving family that begins with her husband Allan, who was her best friend and the love of her life for over 40 years. Between the two of them there are 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. All of whom, along with their families, will miss her tremendously.

There will be a celebration of Life for friends and family of Jan on the afternoon of Saturday June 26, 2021. Email [email protected] for details, or to leave notes for her family.